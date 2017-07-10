Crazy Kazakhs, unpredictable Germans, flamboyant Italians, eccentric Frenchmen – they are all the same to Andy Murray. The world No 1 has faced an exotic mix of some of the game’s more charismatic figures in his first four matches here and come through each of them with a minimum of fuss.

Benoit Paire was the latest showman to be swept off the Centre Court stage as Murray won 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 to secure his 26th win in a row against Frenchmen in tour-level matches and his 28th in succession against them in Grand Slam competition.

Like Alexander Bublik, Dustin Brown and Fabio Fognini in the previous three rounds, Paire had no answer to the consistent brilliance of a player attempting to win his third Wimbledon title.

Murray swept aside his oponent in straight sets (Getty)



“I thought I played well,” Murray said afterwards. “Maybe I played a couple of sloppy service games in the first set. But that was by far the best I’ve hit the ball so far in the tournament. I’m really pleased with that.

“He’s not an easy guy to play. He’s got one of the best backhands and he can play every shot. It’s not always easy to see where you should be playing the ball. Tactics are not easy against him, but I managed to get it done.”

In the 66 matches he has played at Wimbledon Murray has never lost to a player ranked lower than No 19 in the world. Paire, the world No 46, never looked like denting that record as the Scot secured his place in the quarter-finals of his home Grand Slam tournament for the tenth year in a row.

On Wednesday he will play the American Sam Querrey, who beat Kevin Anderson 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Querrey, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the third round here last year, has lost seven of his previous eight meetings with Murray.

With Johanna Konta also winning her fourth-round match, Britain will have a man and a woman in the quarter-finals here for the first time since 1973, when Roger Taylor and Virginia Wade both made it to the last eight.

While Konta will be playing in the quarter-finals for the first time, it will be familiar territory to Murray. In the Open era only Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors and Boris Becker have played in more quarter-finals here than the Scot. Nor is this the only event where the world No 1 excels: in his last 26 Grand Slam tournaments Murray has failed to reach the quarter-finals only twice.

Jo Konta also found herself in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon (AFP)



There had been times when Murray’s level had dipped against Fognini in the third round, but this time he struck the ball much better against yet another opponent who did not give him any rhythm.

Although the conditions were overcast for the most part, the temperature on Centre Court was still a balmy 26C as the match got under way just after 2.30pm.

Paire, who was attempting to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in his career, lived up to his reputation as one of the most unpredictable players on the tour. The 28-year-old Frenchman has plenty of talent and plays with the flair we have come to expect of most of his compatriots, but his erratic forehand is a major liability and his shot selection can be woeful.

Although he hit some wonderful drop shots, some of them with vicious spin that had the ball bouncing backwards or shooting off at right-angles, Paire resorted to the tactic far too frequently. At other times he threw himself to the floor diving for impossible volleys or stretching in vain to reach Murray’s booming serves.

You would not find Paire’s idiosyncratic forehand in any coaching manuals, but the Frenchman’s two-handed backhand is a major weapon. He is one of the only players who regularly runs around his forehand in order to hit his backhand.

Paire made the first break of serve in the third game, converting his first break point with a stylish forehand volley. It was a confident start by the Frenchman, though he promptly threw away the advantage with some eccentric choices of shot – most notably two injudicious drop shots – as Murray broke back immediately.

At 2-2, however, Murray dropped his serve when he netted a backhand following a fine approach shot by Paire. In keeping with the unpredictable nature of the opening set, Murray had been broken in two of his first three service games despite missing only one of his first 16 first serves.

Murray levelled at 4-4 with the fourth break of serve of the match, Paire making forehand errors on the last two points. At 5-6 the Scot failed to convert two set points on Paire’s serve, but Murray was utterly dominant in the ensuing tie-break, which he won 7-1.

Paire’s frustration at ending the first set in such limp fashion was evident in the opening game of the second as he dropped his serve to love. The Frenchman broke back to level at 3-3, but at 4-4 he played another poor game, again losing his serve to love, this time with a woeful volley when 0-40 down. Murray served out for the set, though he had to save four break points before completing the task.

When Paire went 0-40 down at 2-2 in the third set it seemed that the end might be swift, but the Frenchman dug deep to hold on to his serve and had a break point for a 5-3 lead when Murray served at 3-4.

Murray held firm, however, and when Paire served at 4-4 and 40-15 the pressure finally told on the Frenchman, who lost four points in a row with a succession of ragged shots to give Murray the chance to serve for the match. He did so at the first attempt, Paire hitting a forehand long on the Scot’s first match point.

Considering the way in which his Wimbledon preparations were disrupted by a hip injury, Murray could not be in a better frame of mind.

“Two weeks ago I was resting and was also a little bit concerned,” he said. “When you’re having issues a few days before a big event it’s frustrating. But I managed it well and I think I’ve played some good stuff. Today was the best I’ve played so far in the tournament. I’m doing well, so hopefully I can keep it up.”