2 mins ago
Murray* 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-6 0-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)
Querrey starts the game with a lovely volley before a Murray unforced error followed by an unreturnable serve and an ace seal a love hold for the American at the start of this final set.
4 mins ago
Murray 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-6 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Querrey starts the game with a backhand winner down the line before Murray comes up with a backhand winner of his own to level the game up. Another down-the-line backhand winner from Querrey follows but an unreturnable Murray serve makes it 30-30. Querrey brings up set point as the world No 1 shanks a defensive forehand into the net... but Murray saves it with another unreturnable serve. After two deuces Querrey brings up another set point... and this time he takes it with a forehand into the open court.
That's three breaks in a row for the big American and it ensures he will serve first at the start of the deciding set.
12 mins ago
Murray 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-4 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Murray misses a backhand volley before a Querrey return winner takes the game to 0-30 on the Briton's serve. Querrey narrowly misses the mark with a cross-court forehand to lose the next point but back-to-back backhand errors from Murray seal the double break for the American.
21 mins ago
Murray* 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)
At 15-15 Querrey just about finds the court with an easy overhead before back-to-back unreturnable serves get the American off the mark in the fourth set.
27 mins ago
Murray* 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) Querrey (*denotes next server)
Murray nets a defensive forehand to lose the first point of the breaker but edges 2-1 ahead as Querrey misses back-to-back returns on the Briton's serve.
Murray grabs the mini break as Querrey nets an easy overhead after good scrambling from the world No 1... and he wins the next point too with a drive volley that the American can only return into the net.
At 4-1 Querrey misses another return before a Murray ace brings up five set points at 6-1.
Querrey saves the first two on serve before another one goes begging for Murray as he sends a tough volley into the tramlines.
On his fourth set point Murray fires down an unreturnable serve out wide to take the set.
36 mins ago
Murray 6-3 4-6 6-6 Querrey* (*denotes first server in tie-break)
No mistake from Murray on serve this time as he holds to love to take this third set into a tie-break.
43 mins ago
Murray 6-3 4-6 5-5 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Murray wins a scrappy first point with an easy short forehand putaway but drops the next point with a netted backhand. Querrey moves 15-30 up on the Murray serve with an inside-out backhand winner before another netted backhand from the Briton hands his opponent two break-back points... and the American needs just one as he crunches a cross-court backhand winner to level this set up at 5-5.
49 mins ago
Murray* 6-3 4-6 5-4 Querrey (*denotes next server)
Querrey holds to love. Murray will serve for the set after the change of ends.