Andy Murray will be hoping to replicate the success of fellow British star Johanna Konta when he plays for a place in Wimbledon's semi-finals.

If Murray also wins a place in the semi-finals on Wednesday, it will be the first time since 1967 Britain has had a man and a woman in the last four of the singles.

What time does it start?

The match will start at 1.00pm on Centre Court.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live across BBC One and Two.

Alternatively, you can follow The Independent's live blog above.

What have they said?

Andy Murray: “He serves big, he goes for his shots and he’s not an easy guy to come up against. He’s had some great results here in the past. He had a big win against Novak here last year and he’s beaten [Jo-Wilfried] Tsonga here too. He’s a great grass-court player, but I’ve had good success against him in the past and hopefully I’ll take that into the match with him on Wednesday.”

Sam Querrey: “The crowd is going to be behind him. But sometimes it’s fun to go out there and play where the crowd is behind the other player 100 per cent. I’m going to try to play aggressive, hopefully play well and sneak out a win.”

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Andy Murray to win: 9/50

Sam Querrey to win: 39/10