Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey live: Latest updates from Wimbledon quarter-final

Follow live coverage of Murray's Wimbledon quarter-final

Andy Murray beat Benoit Paire to book his place in the quarter-finals Getty

Andy Murray will be hoping to replicate the success of fellow British star Johanna Konta when he plays for a place in Wimbledon's semi-finals.

If Murray also wins a place in the semi-finals on Wednesday, it will be the first time since 1967 Britain has had a man and a woman in the last four of the singles.

Murray* 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-6 0-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Querrey starts the game with a lovely volley before a Murray unforced error followed by an unreturnable serve and an ace seal a love hold for the American at the start of this final set.
 

Murray 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-6 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Querrey starts the game with a backhand winner down the line before Murray comes up with a backhand winner of his own to level the game up. Another down-the-line backhand winner from Querrey follows but an unreturnable Murray serve makes it 30-30. Querrey brings up set point as the world No 1 shanks a defensive forehand into the net... but Murray saves it with another unreturnable serve. After two deuces Querrey brings up another set point... and this time he takes it with a forehand into the open court.
 
That's three breaks in a row for the big American and it ensures he will serve first at the start of the deciding set.
 
 

Murray* 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-5 Querrey (*denotes next server)

A hold to love for Querrey as he continues his dominance in this fourth set.

Cilic* 3-6 7-6 7-5 Muller (*denotes next server)

After no breaks of serve in the entire third set Cilic brings up three break points to take a two-sets-to-one lead on Court One. The first two go begging but the seventh seed takes the third as Muller nets a backhand volley.
 
 

Murray 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-4 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Murray misses a backhand volley before a Querrey return winner takes the game to 0-30 on the Briton's serve. Querrey narrowly misses the mark with a cross-court forehand to lose the next point but back-to-back backhand errors from Murray seal the double break for the American.

Murray* 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-3 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Querrey shanks a forehand to drop the opening point before a pinpoint forehand winner brings the game back to 15-15 with the help of Hawk-Eye. The two players split the next couple of points before an ace and an unreturnable serve seal a hold to 30 for Querrey.
 
 

Murray 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-2 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

A Murray unforced error sandwiched by two return winners from Querrey bring up three break points for the 24th seed... and he needs just one as Murray sends a backhand into the net.

Murray* 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)

At 15-15 Querrey just about finds the court with an easy overhead before back-to-back unreturnable serves get the American off the mark in the fourth set.
 
 

Murray 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-0 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

An easy hold to love for Murray at the start of this fourth set.
 
 

Cilic* 3-6 7-6 4-4 Muller (*denotes next server)

We remain on serve in the third set on Court One.

Murray* 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) Querrey (*denotes next server)

Murray nets a defensive forehand to lose the first point of the breaker but edges 2-1 ahead as Querrey misses back-to-back returns on the Briton's serve. 
 
Murray grabs the mini break as Querrey nets an easy overhead after good scrambling from the world No 1... and he wins the next point too with a drive volley that the American can only return into the net. 
 
At 4-1 Querrey misses another return before a Murray ace brings up five set points at 6-1.
 
Querrey saves the first two on serve before another one goes begging for Murray as he sends a tough volley into the tramlines.
 
On his fourth set point Murray fires down an unreturnable serve out wide to take the set.
 
 

Murray 6-3 4-6 6-6 Querrey* (*denotes first server in tie-break)

No mistake from Murray on serve this time as he holds to love to take this third set into a tie-break.

Murray* 6-3 4-6 5-6 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Murray wins a game of cat and mouse with Querrey, lobbing him at the net to move 0-15 ahead on the 24th seed's serve. Querrey levels the game up with a lovely drop volley but sprays a forehand well long to lose the next point. A big-serve forehand combo followed by an ace bring up game point for the American... and he takes it as Murray nets a drop shot.
 
 

Murray 6-3 4-6 5-5 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Murray wins a scrappy first point with an easy short forehand putaway but drops the next point with a netted backhand. Querrey moves 15-30 up on the Murray serve with an inside-out backhand winner before another netted backhand from the Briton hands his opponent two break-back points... and the American needs just one as he crunches a cross-court backhand winner to level this set up at 5-5.

Murray* 6-3 4-6 5-4 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Querrey holds to love. Murray will serve for the set after the change of ends.
 
 

Murray 6-3 4-6 5-3 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

A hold to 15 for Murray as he moves to within a game of a two-sets-to-one lead.

Cilic* 3-6 7-6 Muller (*denotes next server)

Cilic comes from 5-3 down in the tie-break to win it 8-6, sealing it with a stunning forehand passing shot on the run. We're level at one set all!

Murray* 6-3 4-6 4-3 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Querrey sends down his 12th ace of the match for a love hold.
 
 

Murray 6-3 4-6 4-2 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

A nice backhand drop volley from Murray followed by a couple of missed Querrey returns bring up three break points for the top seed... and he needs just the one as the American nets a forehand.

Murray* 6-3 4-6 3-2 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Querrey holds to 15 but Murray undoubtedly hits the best shot of the game - a superb backhand lob to leave his American opponent stranded.

What have they said?

Andy Murray: “He serves big, he goes for his shots and he’s not an easy guy to come up against. He’s had some great results here in the past. He had a big win against Novak here last year and he’s beaten [Jo-Wilfried] Tsonga here too. He’s a great grass-court player, but I’ve had good success against him in the past and hopefully I’ll take that into the match with him on Wednesday.”

Sam Querrey: “The crowd is going to be behind him. But sometimes it’s fun to go out there and play where the crowd is behind the other player 100 per cent. I’m going to try to play aggressive, hopefully play well and sneak out a win.”

