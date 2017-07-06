  1. Sport
Wimbledon: 'Baby Federer' Grigor Dimitrov strolls into third round with impressive win over Marcos Baghdatis

The Bulgarian player has a good record at Wimbledon having reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2014, and made light work of Baghdatis

The best pictures from The Championships 2017

The best pictures from The Championships 2017

  • 1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans watch the play on a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids wait to enter a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A general view of court 10.

    Getty Images

  • 6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.

    Getty Images

  • 7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A general view of Court No 1.

    Getty Images

  • 8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.

    Getty Images

  • 9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.

    Getty Images

  • 10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?

    Getty Images

  • 11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A fan drinks champagne.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    The Championships were first held in 1877.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Players chairs are pictured.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Pimm's.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ground staff talk.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Selfie!

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Court attendants sit to the site of a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A ball boy rolls a ball.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A fan walks between outside courts.

    AFP/Getty Images

Grigor Dimitrov gave an exhibition of his enormous talent on Thursday, striding emphatically into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-2 6-1 win over Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.

The 13th-seeded Bulgarian looked less like his "Baby Federer" nickname and more like the Swiss maestro all grown up as he made light work of Baghdatis, a former semi-finalist at the All England Club.

The 26-year-old, who also reached the last four in 2014, has perhaps struggled to live up to his promise as a youngster.

Yet, having reached the semis at the Australian Open earlier this year before losing to Rafa Nadal in a titanic five-set battle, he showed on a sun-baked Court Two that he has the potential and the game to trouble the established favourites.

The Bulgarian looked intensely focussed as he raced through his opening four service games conceding just two points, before breaking for a 5-3 lead and then wrapping up the first set in the next game with his third ace.

g-dimitrov-1.jpg
Dimitrov is through to the third round for the fourth successive year (Getty)

It was then a case of simply tightening his stranglehold, which he did by breaking Baghdatis in the first game of the second and again in the seventh, eventually taking the set after a behind-the-back trickshot.

Dimitrov did not have everything his own way in the third, and was forced to save seven break points, but still broke three times himself to claim an emphatic win, which he sealed with a superb diving volley after one hour and 42 minutes.  

