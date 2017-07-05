The American number three Sam Querrey has revealed just why the world’s top tennis players love Wimbledon so much.

There are three other grand slams in Australia, France and the United States – not to mention tournaments in some of the world’s most glamorous locations including Monte Carlo and Miami – but Wimbledon has long been identified as the most prestigious tennis tournament.

And Querrey, who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets on Wednesday to reach the third round of The Championships, revealed just why players love SW19 so much.

“In my opinion, it's the best tournament,” he said after his win. “Everything about it is unique and fun. The grounds are immaculate. And I like playing on grass anyway, so that obviously helps.

“Coming here almost feels like a bucket list thing, not only to players but to fans, more so than the other three slams. It's had that aura around it for a long time. Hopefully that will continue on.

“It's just nicer. There’s this attention to detail in the locker rooms, in the food area and the practice courts. Everything is just perfect in a way. Aorangi, the practice courts, everyone gets to practice on-site. No one is at a park, off-site, like the US Open or the French Open.

“As a seeded player, you're in the seeded locker room, which is a unique and fun thing, which you don't get at other tournaments. It's the attention to detail in every aspect.”

Querrey, who is a big golf fan, even compared the competition to The Masters, widely regarded as the finest tournament in golf, if not the whole of sport.

“It's like the Masters for golf,” he added. “Wimbledon and the Masters are kind of the same thing. I feel like they're on that same level.”