Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011.
Ian MacNicol
Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011.
Ian MacNicol
Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final.
Kieran Galvin / Colorsport
Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva.
Kieran Galvin / Colorsport
Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009.
COLORSPORT / Cowie
Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009.
COLORSPORT / Cowie
Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007.
COLORSPORT
Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title.
Colorsport / Imago
Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row.
COLORSPORT
Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007.
COLORSPORT
Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal.
COLORSPORT
Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final.
COLORSPORT
Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005.
COLORSPORT
Federer plays a shot in 2005.
COLORSPORT
Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005.
Colorsport
Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.
Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005.
COLORSPORT
Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003.
COLORSPORT
Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena.
COLORSPORT
Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002.
Colorsport
Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001.
Colorsport
Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001.
Colorsport
Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001.
Colorsport
Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000.
COLORSPORT
Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999.
COLORSPORT
Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Pete Sampras celebrates.
COLORSPORT
Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998.
COLORSPORT
In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline.
COLORSPORT
Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington.
COLORSPORT
Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court.
Colorsport
Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995.
COLORSPORT
Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995.
Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser
Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final.
COLORSPORT
Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title.
Colorsport
Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match.
Colorsport
Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.
Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.
Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd.
Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser