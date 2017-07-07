This is the biggest day for British tennis in 20 years.

Andy Murray, Aljaz Bedene, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will all play in the third round today, hoping to book their place in the second week of The Championships.

It is the first time four British players have made it into the third round since 1997, when Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski, Mark Petchy and Andrew Richardson all won their first two matches in the gentlemen’s singles.

Bedene was the fourth British singles player to qualify for the third round, and will be the first in action on Friday. He takes on 16th seed Gilles Muller in the opening match on Court Two.

Bedene is aware it will be a tough match. “He loves grass,” he said on Wednesday. “He won ’s-Hertogenbosch and made the semis at Queen's. He loves serve-and-volley play and is quite aggressive.

“But I'm just trying to put my game on the court and see what happens, really. I played him a few weeks ago so I know, I wouldn't say his weaknesses, because there aren't many, but if I play my game, I've got a chance.”

Watson opens proceedings on Centre Court against former world number one Victoria Azarenka looking to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

The 25-year-old has struck form again over the last two weeks after a difficult season, reaching the semi-finals in Eastbourne and then the third round here for the third time.

Two years ago she played a remarkable match against Serena Williams on Centre Court, coming agonisingly close to upsetting the 23-time grand slam champion.

And she will hope for a similar atmosphere, saying: "The thing I remember most is just the support and the crowd during that match. That's the best atmosphere I've ever played in in my life. I was getting goosebumps after every point."

Konta will hope for a more straightforward affair than the emotional three-hour tussle she came through against Donna Vekic to reach round three for the first time.

The 26-year-old finds herself heading the betting to win her first grand slam title after Karolina Pliskova's shock defeat by Magdalena Rybarikova.

Not that she’s getting ahead of herself just yet.

Konta is now the bookmakers' favourite to win Wimbledon (PA)



“I will just be working very hard to continue being involved in the event,” she said after her win over Vekic.

“I don't really believe in breakthroughs or turning points, and I don't look at my career in that sense. I look at it as continuous building and continuous work in every single match and practice that I have.”

Murray completes the schedule on Centre against Fabio Fognini. And Murray is wary of the talented Italian, given that his flashy shotmaking has earned him three wins from six previous meetings with the world number one, albeit none of them on grass.

“He's always dangerous,”" said Murray. “He's very solid off his forehand and backhand side, but he can also hit winners from both sides.

“He moves extremely well on the other surfaces. I don't know how well he moves on the grass but he certainly can play well.

“He's started the tournament well here so I expect it to be very tough. When Fabio is switched on, he's really, really tough to beat.”

(Additional reporting by PA)