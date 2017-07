The former World No 5 and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Daniela Hantuchová has announced her retirement from professional tennis during The 2017 Championships.

Hantuchová turned professional in 1999 and enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2002, when she defeated Martina Hingis in the final of the Indian Wells Masters to become the lowest-ranked player ever to win the prestigious tournament.

A perennial grand slam contender, she finished 2002 by reaching successive quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

In 2008 she reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where she lost in three sets to Ana Ivanovic, but she has struggled with injuries and poor form over recent years. Last year, she dropped out of the top 100, having reached a career high ranking of No 5 in 2003.

She received a wildcard into last year’s Wimbledon women’s singles but lost in the first round to the American Christina McHale, 5-7 2-6.

Hantuchová in action at the US Open in 2015 ( Getty )

“I want to tell you with all my appreciation and happiness inside of me, that the time has come to retire from professional tennis,” Hantuchová wrote on her Instagram page.

“I am so thanful for all the incredible things that have happened to me on and off the court and I would not be the person I am today without all the ups and downs.

“Being part of the WTA, the ITF and the Slovak Fed Cup and Olympic teams has been the biggest blessing and privilege, and words are not enough to explain all the gratitude I have towards everybody that takes care of us during the tournaments, all of my fellow players and our staff.

“But most importantly you guys. Being able to share this journey with you all meant the world to me and we are not finished here. As one chapter closes another opens up, let’s see what life will arrange for all of us.”

Hantuchová was also one of the finest doubles players of her generation and completed a career slam in mixed doubles, winning at Wimbledon in 2001.