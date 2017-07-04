  1. Sport
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2017 live: Angelique Kerber first on Centre Court as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic begin campaign

Live Blog

Follow the latest news and action from day two of the Championships

Click to follow
The Independent Online
angelique-kerber.jpg
It's another blockbuster day at the All England Club Getty

Day one of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships saw Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal open their campaigns with straightforward straight-sets wins.

Today Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have won 10 titles at SW19 between them, will attempt to do the same when they take on Alexandr Dolgopolov and Martin Klizan respectively on Centre Court.

One player who they won't want to follow in the footsteps of is Stanislas Wawrinka. The world No 3 was the biggest casualty of the opening day, losing in four sets to the world No 49 Daniil Medvedev.

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

  • 1/50

    Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 2/50

    Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 3/50

    Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 4/50

    Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 5/50

    Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 6/50

    Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 7/50

    Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 8/50

    Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 9/50

    Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 10/50

    Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 11/50

    Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011.

    Ian MacNicol

  • 12/50

    Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011.

    Ian MacNicol

  • 13/50

    Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final.

    Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

  • 14/50

    Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva.

    Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

  • 15/50

    Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009.

    COLORSPORT / Cowie

  • 16/50

    Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009.

    COLORSPORT / Cowie

  • 17/50

    Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007.

    COLORSPORT

  • 18/50

    Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title.

    Colorsport / Imago

  • 19/50

    Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row.

    COLORSPORT

  • 20/50

    Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007.

    COLORSPORT

  • 21/50

    Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal.

    COLORSPORT

  • 22/50

    Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final.

    COLORSPORT

  • 23/50

    Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005.

    COLORSPORT

  • 24/50

    Federer plays a shot in 2005.

    COLORSPORT

  • 25/50

    Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005.

    Colorsport

  • 26/50

    Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

  • 27/50

    Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005.

    COLORSPORT

  • 28/50

    Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003.

    COLORSPORT

  • 29/50

    Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena.

    COLORSPORT

  • 30/50

    Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002.

    Colorsport

  • 31/50

    Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001.

    Colorsport

  • 32/50

    Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001.

    Colorsport

  • 33/50

    Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001.

    Colorsport

  • 34/50

    Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000.

    COLORSPORT

  • 35/50

    Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999.

    COLORSPORT

  • 36/50

    Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 37/50

    Pete Sampras celebrates.

    COLORSPORT

  • 38/50

    Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998.

    COLORSPORT

  • 39/50

    In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline.

    COLORSPORT

  • 40/50

    Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 41/50

    Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington.

    COLORSPORT

  • 42/50

    Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court.

    Colorsport

  • 43/50

    Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995.

    COLORSPORT

  • 44/50

    Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995.

    Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

  • 45/50

    Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final.

    COLORSPORT

  • 46/50

    Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title.

    Colorsport

  • 47/50

    Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match.

    Colorsport

  • 48/50

    Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

  • 49/50

    Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

  • 50/50

    Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd.

    Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

Also in action on Tuesday is women's No 1 Angelique Kerber, the reigning US Open champion and a finalist here last year.

Follow all the action as it happens right here...

Live Updates

Raonic cruises to two-set lead

The first set against Jan-Lennard Struff was tricky for big Canadian Milos Raonic but the second was, shall we say, less so.
 
It took the sixth seed just 27 minutes to claim it 6-2 and move to within a set of the second round.
 
He's already gone a break up early in the third set.
 
 

Women's 16th seed Pavlyuchenkova eliminated

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the women's 16th seed, has been knocked out of Wimbledon at the first-round stage.
 
Australian qualifier Arina Rodionova won 3-6 7-6 9-7 in a marathon match on Court 17 lasting two hours and 33 minutes.

Day two, women's first-round results so far

  • Coco Vandeweghe [24] def. Mona Barthel
  • Sorana-Mihaela Cirstea def. Kiki Bertens [23]
  • Bethanie Mattek-Sands [WC] def. Magda Linette
  • Tatjana Maria def. Anastasia Potapova 
  • Monica Niculescu def. Magdalena Rybarikova
  • Arina Rodionova def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [16]

Day two, men's first-round results so far

  • Adam Pavlasek def. Ernesto Escobedo
  • Kyle Edmund def. Alex Ward [Q]
  • Ernests Gulbis def. Victor Estrella 
  • Mikhail Youzhny def. Nicolas Mahut
  • Mischa Zverev [27] def. Bernard Tomic

Raonic leads by a set and a break

Milos Raonic had to work hard for the first set against Jan-Lennard Struff. The sixth-seeded Canadian took it on a tie-break and has raced into 3-0 lead with two breaks in the second set.
 
 

Del Potro regains lead against Kokkinakis

Juan-Martin Del Potro is a set away from the second round of this year's Championships after taking the third set against Thanasi Kokkinakis on a tie-break.
 
The big Argentine leads 6-3 3-6 7-6.
 
 

Edmund praises Ward

Here's what British No 2 Kyle Edmund had to say after his four-set win over countryman and world No 869 Alex Ward.
 
The win was Edmund's first at the All England Club in five attempts.
 
"It's nice to get my first win. The first set was tricky, he came out and attacked me and he had the upper hand with the break.
 
"I had to slowly turn the momentum, but once I had that it was easier to read. Well done to Alex, he went through qualifying after a long injury lay-off. It's good to see the nice guys do well."
 
 

Kerber claims opening set

Women's first seed Angelique Kerber has taken the first set 6-4 against Italian Irina Falconi on Centre Court.
 
 

Gasquet takes third set against Ferrer

Richard Gasquet is a third of the way to completing a mammoth turnaround against Spain's David Ferrer. French 22nd seed Gasquet dropped the first two sets but has just clinched the third 7-5.
 
 
Mikhail Youzhny, meanwhile, has beaten Nicolas Mahut, he of the 2010 marathon match against John Isner, in straight sets (6-2 7-5 6-4) on Court Four.
  

Why would anybody do this?

Edmund wins in four sets

Kyle Edmund has avoided a huge upset by beating world No 869 Alex Ward in four sets.
 
The British No 2 went a set down but eventually beat his countryman 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 in two hours and six minutes.

Edmund closing in on first Wimbledon win

Kyle Edmund is two games away from his first ever Wimbledon win. He leads Alex Ward by two sets to one and is 4-0 up in the fourth set of their all-British encounter on Court Three.

Women's 23rd seed Bertens loses

Kiki Bertens, the Dutch 23rd seed, is out after a straight-sets loss to Sorana-Mihaela Cirstea.
 
Cirstea's 7-6 7-5 win took an hour and 49 minutes.

Vandeweghe progresses

The women's 24th seed Coco Vandeweghe is through to the second round after a 7-5 6-2 win over Mona Barthel.
 
 
Wildcard Bethanie-Mattek Sands and Magdalena Rybarikova are also through after their respective wins over Magda Linette and Monica Niculescu.

Edmund takes third set against Ward

Kyle Edmund leads Alex Ward by two sets to one in the battle of the Brits on Court Three (4-6 6-3 6-2).

Kerber begins her campaign

The world No 1 is currently taking on Irina Falconi on Centre Court.

Gulbis advances with ease

Former world No 10 Ernests Gulbis may now be ranked outside the world's top 500 but he's made light work of his first-round opponent on Court 16 to reach the second round.
 
The Latvian needed just an hour and 28 minutes to beat Victor Estrella 6-1 6-1 6-2.

Zverev through

Mischa Zverev, the 27th seed, is the first man through to the second round today. He's beaten perennial underachiever Bernard Tomic in straight sets (6-4 6-3 6-4).

Gasquet two sets down; Kokkinakis level against Del Potro

Richard Gasquet will have to go the distance if he wants to make it beyond the first round. The French 22nd seed currently trails David Ferrer by two sets to love (6-3 6-4).
 
Meanwhile Thanasi Kokkinakis has levelled proceedings against Juan-Martin Del Potro on Court Two. The Australian lost the first set 6-3 but has won the second by the same scoreline.
 
 

Edmund cruising in third set against Ward

Kyle Edmund lost the first set against fellow Briton Alexander Ward but it appears as though he is on his way to the second round. 
 
The match is tied at one set all but Edmund currently leads the third set 3-0 with two breaks.

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load...

Comments