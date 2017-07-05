Wimbledon’s immaculate green lawns and prim and proper grounds have won the tournament a reputation as one of the finest sporting events in the world – but even The Championships are not immune from the perils of flying ant day.

On Wednesday, the third day of Wimbledon was blighted by the pests, as large swarms of the insects caused a nuisance to players and fans at the All England Club.

British players Johanna Konta and Aljaz Bedene were among those affected by the insects, with the swarms of ants so large that they could be easily spotted on television.

Wimbledon was not the only place in the UK to be affected by ‘flying ant day’, with the insects swarming across the country.

This is because the summer months bring along with them the ‘nuptial flight’ phase of ant reproduction – more specifically the phase when winged ants fly away from their colony and start a new one elsewhere.

This helps prevent cross-breeding, and spread their population to new territories.

Although the flying ant period can last up to a few weeks, the insects usually begin their flight within a few days of each other to maximise their chances of meeting a mate.

Around 24 hours after the ants set off on their nuptial flight, they will lose their wings, which at least means the rest of The Championships should pass unaffected.