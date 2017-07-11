Garbine Muguruza advanced confidently into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a calmly efficient and well-controlled 6-3 6-4 victory over Russian seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova on Tuesday.

Muguruza, the 2014 French Open champion who lost to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final the following year, had just that bit more control in a hard-hitting baseline duel to follow up her victory over top seed Angelique Kerber on Monday.

Muguruza, seeded 14th, saved a tricky break point on her second service game - the only one she faced all match - but roared back to break to love en route to taking the first set.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







30 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017

























































1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

Another early break in the second piled the pressure on Kuznetsova, the 32-year-old Russian with two grand slam titles to her name who was appearing in the quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years, and she was rarely able to threaten.

Muguruza, who has reached the last four for the loss of one set, brought up match point with an ace down the middle and won it courtesy of another big serve to earn a semi-final meeting with Magdalena Rybarikova or Coco Vandeweghe.

Either second seed Simona Halep or Great Britain’s Johanna Konta will play Venus Williams or Jelena Ostapenko in the other women’s semi-final.