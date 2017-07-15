Garbine Muguruza had never played on grass until she competed in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament of 2012, but the 23-year-old Spaniard has grown to love the surface. Two of her three appearances in Grand Slam finals have been here at the All England Club.

Having lost to Serena Williams on Centre Court in her first appearance in a Grand Slam final two years ago, Muguruza returned to win the title here today, beating Williams’ sister, Venus, in emphatic fashion.

“At the beginning I didn't like grass,” Muguruza admitted after her 7-5, 6-0 victory. “For sure I suffered to play and to handle it. It took me a while actually to calm down, to say: ‘Hey, it's grass, you have to adapt to the surface.’

“Once I played in this Wimbledon final [in 2015] everything changed for me because I felt like: ‘Stop complaining, your game suits this surface.’ Since that moment I'm like: ‘I like grass and I'm going to look in a positive way.’ It made a big difference to see it that way.”

Muguruza has played in only seven finals in her career but three of them have been at Grand Slam level. “I always come very motivated to the Grand Slams,” Muguruza said. “I came here thinking: ‘I'm prepared, I feel good.’ During the tournament and the matches, I was feeling better and better. Every match, I was increasing my level.”

Muguruza said she had expected a tough battle against Williams, which was one of the reasons she had been able to hold her nerve when she had to defend two set points when serving at 4-5 in the first set.

Muguruza's sense of humour was clear in her post-match press conference ( Getty )

“I was expecting the best Venus,” Muguruza said. “I saw her and she was playing very well. I knew she was going to make me suffer and fight for it. When I had those set points against me, I was like: ‘Hey, it's normal. I'm playing Venus here.’

“I just kept fighting. And I knew that if I could play like I had played during the two weeks, I was going to have eventually an opportunity. I was calm. I thought: ‘If I lose the first set, I still have two more. Let's not make a drama’.”

Williams, meanwhile, refused to give any explanation for the way the match slipped away from her so quickly, other than to give credit to Muguruza. “She played really well,” Williams said when asked if she felt that either age or her health had caught up with her.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







55 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017











































































































1/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Venus Williams prepares to recieve serve from Britain's Johanna Konta during her women's singles semi-final win on the tenth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

2/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain during her semi final loss against Venus Williams of The United States on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Sir Cliff Richard looks on from the centre court royal box on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Alastair Grant/Pool/Getty Images

4/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Stefan Olsson in action during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

5/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Gordon Reid in action during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

6/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta talks to her trainer prior to her semi-final against Venus Williams on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships PA

7/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of staff adds names to the order of play board prior to the start of the action on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Adam Davy/PA Wire

8/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators are led into the grounds on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

9/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles quarter-final match Getty

10/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he uses a towel during a break in play against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

11/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic serves to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty

12/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing a point against US player Sam Querrey in their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

13/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff work on court three ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

14/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Rufus, a Harris hawk, sit on a seat on Centre Court ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

15/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova waits to receive a serve from US player Coco Vandeweghe during their women's singles quarter-final match, after it re-commenced on a covered Centre Court, after rain delayed the match on Court One, on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

16/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Coco Vandeweghe of The United States in discussion with the chair umpire during the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

17/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Coco Vandeweghe returns against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

18/55 The covers are pulled across court two during the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia and Coco Vandeweghe of The United States on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Julian Finney/Getty Images

19/55 A steward wrestles with an umbrella in the wind as rain delays play in the women's singles quarter-final match between Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and US player Coco Vandeweghe on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

20/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain celebrates victory after the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty

21/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator attempts to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

22/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Johanna Konta of Great Britain and Simona Halep of Romania on the screens on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

23/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

24/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP

25/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch the action on centre court on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty Images

26/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

27/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

28/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

29/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

30/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

31/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

32/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

33/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

34/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

35/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

36/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

37/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

38/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

39/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

40/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

41/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

42/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

43/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

44/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

45/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

46/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

47/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

48/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

49/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

50/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

51/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

52/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

53/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

54/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

55/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

“I would have loved to have converted some of those points, but she competed really well. Credit to her. She just dug in there and managed to play better.”

As for her own performance, Williams admitted: “There were errors and you can't make them. I went for some big shots and they didn't land.”

Williams said she had had “a great two weeks” and was “looking forward to the rest of the summer.”

Williams started well against Muguruza , but fell to a bewildering defeat ( Getty )

Asked how she would feel going into next month’s US Open, Williams said: “Definitely that I'm in good form. I've been in a position a lot of times this year to contend for big titles. That's the kind of position I want to keep putting myself in. It's just about getting over the line. I believe I can do that.”

Muguruza was asked if she could explain why she plays so well in the biggest events. “Once I go to the big court, I feel good,” she said. “I feel like that's where I want to be, that's what I practise for. That's where I play well. This is what I would like to do. I'm happy to go to the Centre Court and to play the best players. That's what motivates me.”

Muguruza’s regular coach, Sam Sumyk, has not been here because his wife is about to give birth. Muguruza has worked instead with Conchita Martinez, a former Wimbledon champion. “Obviously I like Conchita to be in my team because I have a great relationship with her,” Muguruza said.

Muguruza has been working with Martinez at this year's Championships ( Getty )

Asked how Martinez had prepared her for a final against one of the game’s all-time greats, Muguruza said: “She just told me to go out there and forget about all of this, to try to think it was just another match. I had played two finals before, so I more or less know how to handle them. A little bit of everything.”

Muguruza’s warm smile is not always evident on court, but her sense of humour was clear in her post-match press conference. The Champions’ Ball, where the newly-crowned men’s and women’s singles champions traditionally danced together, was replaced 41 years ago by the more sedate Champions’ Dinner, but both the Spaniard and one of her questioners appeared unaware of the fact.

Wimbledon Day 11: Federer and Cilic reach the final

Asked whether she would like to dance with Roger Federer or Marin Cilic at Sunday night’s event, Muguruza laughed.

“Oh, come on!” she said.

On being pressed for an answer, Muguruza laughed again, paused and then said: “Roger! And I like Cilic. I have to say that seriously. But I want to see if he's that elegant also dancing.”