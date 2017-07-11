This time last year Gilles Muller was an unheralded 33-year-old journeyman from Luxembourg without a single title on the ATP Tour.

One of the many men who travel the world, playing in the less noticed tournaments, picking up the more modest appearance fees, Muller's record and age suggested he would end his career as barely a footnote in the annals of the sport.

His second round appearance at the All England Club last year was barely noticed, understandably for a player who had made the last eight at a grand slam event just once in his career - at the U.S. Open in 2008.

On Monday though, the left-hander produced one of the most memorable upsets in the history of Wimbledon -- beating 15-times grand slam winner Rafa Nadal in an astonishing 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 battle that lasted four hours and 48 minutes.

Muller puts his delayed emergence down to a 2013 elbow injury that, almost threatened his career, kept him off the courts and let him work on fitness and other aspects of his game.

"This is definitely the biggest victory since then, since I came back, especially at that stage of a grand slam, playing one of the guys who is dominating the tennis this year again. Definitely the biggest win," he said.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







30 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017

























































1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

"Since 2014 when I came back, I'm able to play full seasons without any breaks during the season. I have a lot of confidence in my body now, which I didn't have before.

"All this is changing a lot for me. For sure that has been the key for me in the last few years, to be that successful."

While viewed as a grasscourt specialist, he can be an awkward opponent with his fondness for old-school serve-and-volley play.

It was an encounter of epic proportions ( Getty )

Although he had beaten Nadal 12 years ago at Wimbledon, few gave him a chance on Monday against the fourth seed and French Open champion.

But Muller has risen up the rankings this year, capturing his first two titles on the tour, in Sydney earlier this year and then on grass at Den Bosch in the lead up to Wimbledon.

He is ranked 26th in the world but his comfort on grass earned him a 16th seed at Wimbledon -- a placing that he has more than justified.

Nadal's exit clears the road for Andy Murray to reach the final again ( Getty )

Cool to the point of being emotionless, Muller coped with giving up a two-set lead to the Spaniard and then continued, unruffled, through the marathon two hours 15 minutes final set before finally sealing victory.

Muller had been unable to take advantage of four match points prior to the decisive game and when he finally clinched victory, the calmness he had shown throughout the match remained.

"A lot of relief. I had those match points before. I mean, the noise the crowd made every time he saved a match point was just massive," he said.

Muller got the better of Nadal in 2005, too (Getty )



"So at that moment ... in my head I was thinking, 'We have to finish this now or otherwise we're going to come back tomorrow'. I knew it was going to be maybe another 10, 15 more minutes maximum.

"Just a lot of relief to finally get it done."

Next up for Muller is seventh-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic, who beat him on grass last month in the semi-finals at Queen's Club.

"It's going to be a tough match, for sure," said Muller.

Maybe but after Monday's magnificent heroics, who would bet against the man from Schifflange, population 9,332, producing another upset?