With a Manchester United and England legend for a father, most people would expect Romeo Beckham to be a pretty promising footballer.

But it seems the 14-year-old is rather more interested in a different sport.

Romeo, David and Victoria’s middle son, is a big tennis fan, and was spotted attending a match at the Aegon Championships last week with his father.

He then had a private tennis lesson with the World No 11 Grigor Dimitrov, which Victoria shared on her Instagram page.

And it would appear Dimitrov was impressed. Speaking after his first round win over Diego Schwartzman, the Bulgarian gave a glowing assessment of Romeo’s game, and said he showed “a lot of potential”.

“Romeo, he's a very talented kid,” Dimitrov said.

“I think he hasn't played tennis for that long, but he sure showed I think a lot of potential.

“It was very nice to spend some time off the court, especially I don't want to say kids, because I like to give a bit of my time as well when they really appreciate something like this."

Dimitrov, who is dating the Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, also revealed that he is becoming something of a family friend to the Beckhams.

Dimitrov won his first round match at Wimbledon ( Getty )

“I just wanted to do something nice for him,” he added.

“He came to quite a few of my matches I think on the days. Yeah, glad to spend also some time with Victoria and get to know the family from close.”