This has been one of the most challenging years of Heather Watson’s career but the 25-year-old from Guernsey enjoyed one of her best wins here at Wimbledon when she beat Anastasija Sevastova, the world No 19, 6-0, 6-4 in just 61 minutes to reach the third round for the third time.

Watson, who has fallen to No 102 in the world rankings, bridged a gap of 83 places to beat an opponent who has had some of the best results of her career over the last 12 months.

Sevastova had never gone beyond the first round in her previous four appearances in the main draw here, but proved her credentials on grass when she won the Mallorca Open 10 days ago. That was only the second title of the 27-year-old Latvian’s career, the first having come seven years earlier.

The grass-court season has also brightened Watson’s year, the Briton having fallen out of the world’s top 100 and reached the stage where she needed a wild card to play here. There were clear signs of a revival at last week’s Aegon International in Eastbourne, where she enjoyed back-to-back tour-level wins for the first time this year in reaching the semi-finals.

Watson followed that by beating Maryna Zanevska in the first round here, but Sevastova represented a considerable step up in class. Watson responded in emphatic style, playing a superb first set and then holding firm when Sevastova came back in the second.

“I felt very good at the beginning of the match, very on it, and relaxed, more relaxed than I had been in my first match” Watson said after her victory.

“She’s a great player and I was expecting her to be playing her best, so I was prepared for that. She started to step up in the second set, which I knew she would, but I was able to keep my cool and just stick with her.”

Watson added: “She’s a great player and I had to expect that she was going to raise her level after that first set. I just had to remain calm and adjust my game.”

Asked about her own form, Watson said: “I feel like I’m seeing the ball very big and I’m moving well, which is very important for the grass. I hit a few double faults today, but all in all I feel like I’m serving well.

Sevastova is effectively enjoying her second tennis career. She retired in 2013 after suffering a series of injury problems before returning to competition at the start of 2015.

The Latvian had won her only previous meeting with Watson, in Thailand four years ago, but if the Briton had wanted a more recent check on her form she could have asked her Fed Cup colleague, Johanna Konta.

In enjoying her best run at a Grand Slam tournament when she reached the quarter-finals of last year’s US Open, Sevastova included Konta among her victims. Sevastova also beat the British No 1 on clay in Stuttgart three months ago.

Watson and Sevastova played the first match on Court Two. The temperature was already moving above the 25C mark by the time they went on court for the 11.30 start. With little breeze and the court bathed in glorious sunshine the conditions could hardly have been better.

A remarkable first set was over in just 19 minutes. Sevastova won only two points on Watson’s serve and six on her own as the Briton played almost faultless tennis. Watson hit seven winners to Sevastova’s one and did not make a single unforced error.

Although Watson held serve in the opening game of the second set, Sevastova quickly played her way back into the match. Having finally got on the board by holding serve, the Latvian broke to lead 2-1 as Watson double-faulted on break point.

Watson broke back to level at 3-3, but this was a stage of the match where both players were wobbling on serve. There were breaks to love in both the following games before Watson steadied the ship by holding to go 5-4 up.

When Sevastova served to stay in the match in the following game Watson put her under immediate pressure with the quality of her returns. The Briton netted a backhand on her first match point but took the second when her opponent did the same.

This will be Watson’s third appearance in the third round following her defeats to Agnieszka Radwanska in 2012 and Serena Williams in a memorable Centre Court contest, when the Briton went within two points of beating the eventual champion.

Her next third-round match promises to be another tough one. Watson will play Victoria Azarenka, the former world No 1, who returned to competition recently after giving birth to her first child at the end of last year. Having knocked out Catherine Bellis in the first round, the 27-year-old from Belarus beat the world No 16, Elena Vesnina, 6-3, 6-3 in the second.