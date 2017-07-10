Johanna Konta marched into the Wimbledon quarter-finals this afternoon, beating Caroline Garcia 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 on Number One Court. It was a high-quality powerful match between two well-matched opponents, and the third set was deadlocked until Konta finally broke Garcia’s serve to win.

It was not quite as draining as Konta’s second-round win over Donna Vekic, where she took the third set 10-8, but right up until Konta won it had the same feel about it. But again Konta showed her remarkable mettle and focus, as well as her power and consistency, to overcome a skilful opponent. Again she showed why she has as good a chance as anyone of winning the whole thing on Saturday.

The pattern for the hard-hitting, back and forth match was clear in the first set, which Konta took a long, tiring first set on a tie break. She started the match in the best possible way, breaking Garcia in the first game of the afternoon, returning with more powerful than Garcia could handle.

From there the contest was evenly matched between two powerful hitters, but Konta just lost her grip when she was serving for the set at 5-4 up. Garcia forced two set points, which Konta saved, and then she earned a set point for herself but could not convert it. When Garcia had another set point, she appeared to hit it long, the ball was called out but then called in on review, to Konta’s immense frustration.

So it went to a tie-break but Konta, to her credit, did not allow her frustration to deter her. Instead she used it. The home favourite raced into a 3-0 lead, then hit a brilliant forehand winner with Garcia at the net. Konta sealed the first set with a 108mph ace, taking the tie break 7-3.

Konta is currently the bookmakers' favourite to win Wimbledon ( Getty )

Konta had the momentum but Garcia is too good a player simply to be overwhelmed. Early in the second set she broke Konta, who was struggling to find the same range with her forehands as she did at the start. Then Garcia broke again, racing into a 5-1 lead. Konta could easily have let the second set go but she did not, fighting all the way back to 5-4, including a break-back, before Garcia served out for 6-4.

Much like Konta’s epic match with Vekic, by the third set the two players were tired and the set looked to be going entirely with serve. Even at 5-4 there had not been a break point or even a deuce but then in the 10th game, with Garcia serving to make it 5-5, Konta was just too strong. She finally forced a match point and Garcia put it into the net, sending Konta through to the quarter-finals.