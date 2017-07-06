A British tennis player is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to win at Wimbledon this year — and it isn’t Andy Murray.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova’s shock Centre Court defeat to world number 87 Magdalena Rybarikova means that Johanna Konta is now the favourite to win the women’s singles at Wimbledon.

At the beginning of the fourth day of The Championships, homegrown hope Konta was the second favourite to triumph in next Saturday’s final, at odds of 13/2. Pliskova was meanwhile the favourite, with odds as short as 3/1.

But Pliskova’s shock defeat on Thursday means Konta is now the favourite.

Most bookmakers’ have priced her at 9/2, with French Open runner-up Simona Halep available at 8/1 and the 2015 Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza at 9/1.

The other British player in the third round of the women’s singles, Heather Watson, can meanwhile be backed at 80/1.

Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

A general view of court 10. Getty Images

Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

Konta has never won a grand slam title and had only won one Wimbledon match in the past six years heading into this year’s Championships. In 2016, she beat Monica Puig in the first round before losing to Eugenie Bouchard in the second.

In the men’s draw, Great Britain’s Andy Murray — the reigning World No 1 and the defending Wimbledon champion — is the third favourite to win.

Wimbledon Day Three: Murray makes it four Brits into the third round

Roger Federer is the bookmakers’ favourite at 2/1, with old rival Rafael Nadal the second favourite.

Murray can be backed at odds around the 4/1 mark, narrowly ahead of Novak Djokovic, at 9/2.

Britain’s other third round representative, Aljaz Bedene, can be backed at 500/1.