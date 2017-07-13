Johanna Konta’s disappointment at losing her Wimbledon semi-final to Venus Williams is tempered by the fact that her performances here over the last 11 days have strengthened her belief that she can win a Grand Slam title.

“I definitely have a lot more to improve on,” Konta said. “There's a lot of exciting things that I can still get better at, which is exciting for me and exciting for my team and my own development. But I definitely feel like there’s no reason why I would not be able to be in a position to win a title like this one day.”

This was Konta’s second loss in a Grand Slam semi-final following her defeat to Angelique Kerber at last year’s Australian Open, but it was her best run at Wimbledon. The 26-year-old Briton had arrived here a fortnight ago with only one win to show from her five previous appearances in the tournament.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







55 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017











































































































1/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Venus Williams prepares to recieve serve from Britain's Johanna Konta during her women's singles semi-final win on the tenth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

2/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain during her semi final loss against Venus Williams of The United States on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Sir Cliff Richard looks on from the centre court royal box on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Alastair Grant/Pool/Getty Images

4/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Stefan Olsson in action during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

5/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Gordon Reid in action during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

6/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta talks to her trainer prior to her semi-final against Venus Williams on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships PA

7/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of staff adds names to the order of play board prior to the start of the action on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Adam Davy/PA Wire

8/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators are led into the grounds on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

9/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles quarter-final match Getty

10/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he uses a towel during a break in play against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

11/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic serves to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty

12/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing a point against US player Sam Querrey in their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

13/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff work on court three ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

14/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Rufus, a Harris hawk, sit on a seat on Centre Court ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

15/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova waits to receive a serve from US player Coco Vandeweghe during their women's singles quarter-final match, after it re-commenced on a covered Centre Court, after rain delayed the match on Court One, on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

16/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Coco Vandeweghe of The United States in discussion with the chair umpire during the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

17/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Coco Vandeweghe returns against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

18/55 The covers are pulled across court two during the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia and Coco Vandeweghe of The United States on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Julian Finney/Getty Images

19/55 A steward wrestles with an umbrella in the wind as rain delays play in the women's singles quarter-final match between Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and US player Coco Vandeweghe on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

20/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain celebrates victory after the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty

21/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator attempts to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

22/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Johanna Konta of Great Britain and Simona Halep of Romania on the screens on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

23/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

24/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP

25/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch the action on centre court on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty Images

26/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

27/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

28/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

29/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

30/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

31/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

32/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

33/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

34/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

35/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

36/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

37/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

38/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

39/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

40/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

41/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

42/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

43/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

44/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

45/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

46/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

47/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

48/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

49/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

50/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

51/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

52/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

53/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

54/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

55/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

“I think that only strengthens my belief that if I’m ever in a position to be involved in a Slam for the full fortnight, that I will be able to keep myself in that mental and physical state to be able to deal with hopefully one day playing for a title,” Konta said.

“I’m very happy with how I was physically and mentally able to hold up this past grass-court season. I did play every week. I stayed healthy and I stayed actually mentally quite fresh and ready to keep getting challenged and embracing those challenges along the way.”

Konta said she had been pleased with how she had handled the occasion against Williams. “She definitely came into the match with a lot more experience than I did, but in terms of how comfortable I felt out there and how focused I was on what I wanted to try and achieve out there, I felt really comfortable,” Konta said.

“I would sum up my whole Wimbledon experience as memorable. It was very special to be playing all my matches on such great courts with such massive support.”

Next week Konta will become only the fourth British player – after Virginia Wade, Sue Barker and Jo Durie - to be ranked in the world’s top five. “I guess it’s a nice club to be a part of, but I'm looking to keep getting better,” she said. “I’m not satisfied with where I am now. I do want to keep improving. I definitely do want to keep pushing myself to be the best that I can be.”

Wade, meanwhile, said Konta should be proud of her run. “I don't think she needs to be discouraged at all,” the 1977 champion said. “She needs a little more experience because, unless you’re young and so good and so have nothing in your head, it’s very difficult.

“I think you have to build up, get some experience, get to the final, win a few more tournaments. She’s won Miami, but she hasn’t won that many tournaments. It’s very different at the end of the week. This will be hugely important for her. She played a remarkably good tournament.”

Wade said she found it hard to believe how well Williams has been playing this year. “She had a couple of years where she was hitting shots all over the show,” Wade said. “She seems to have eliminated errors. She plays with more margin, which I think was a big key in this match and I think that’s something that Jo will add to her repertoire, putting a little more safety margin on the balls.”

Venus Williams will battle for her sixth Wimbledon title on Saturday ( Getty )

Williams will now play Garbine Muguruza on Saturday. It will be the Spaniard’s second appearance in the final following her loss to Serena Williams two years ago.

“We both play really well on grass,” Venus said. “The last time she played Serena, so I’ll have to ask her for some pointers. Serena’s always in my corner and it’s usually her in these finals. I’m trying to represent the Williams family the best that I can.”

She added: “I've never played her on grass, so that definitely becomes a different factor. I'll have to see what’s working. I’ll want to try to continue to play like I have in all these matches that I’ve played so far.”

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships







50 show all Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

































































































1/50 Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

2/50 Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/50 Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

4/50 Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

5/50 Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/50 Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

7/50 Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/50 Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

9/50 Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

10/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

11/50 Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

12/50 Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

13/50 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

14/50 Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

15/50 Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

16/50 Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

17/50 Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007. COLORSPORT

18/50 Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title. Colorsport / Imago

19/50 Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row. COLORSPORT

20/50 Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007. COLORSPORT

21/50 Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal. COLORSPORT

22/50 Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final. COLORSPORT

23/50 Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005. COLORSPORT

24/50 Federer plays a shot in 2005. COLORSPORT

25/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005. Colorsport

26/50 Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

27/50 Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005. COLORSPORT

28/50 Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003. COLORSPORT

29/50 Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena. COLORSPORT

30/50 Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002. Colorsport

31/50 Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001. Colorsport

32/50 Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001. Colorsport

33/50 Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001. Colorsport

34/50 Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000. COLORSPORT

35/50 Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999. COLORSPORT

36/50 Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

37/50 Pete Sampras celebrates. COLORSPORT

38/50 Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998. COLORSPORT

39/50 In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline. COLORSPORT

40/50 Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

41/50 Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington. COLORSPORT

42/50 Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court. Colorsport

43/50 Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995. COLORSPORT

44/50 Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

45/50 Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final. COLORSPORT

46/50 Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title. Colorsport

47/50 Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match. Colorsport

48/50 Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

49/50 Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

50/50 Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

Sister Serena is not here because she is expecting her first child. “I miss her so much,” Venus said. “Even more yesterday and today. I try to take the same courage on the court that she would have. I did think of that. I tried to do the things she would do. I don’t know that I play exactly the same way she does, but I really tried to be inspired by it.”

Asked about the prospect of facing Williams, Muguruza said: “She’s won here five times, so she knows how to play Wimbledon finals especially.”