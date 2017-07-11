Johanna Konta what promised not to let Simona Halep divert her attempt to become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since 1978.

Konta beat France's Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7/3) 4-6 6-4 in the last 16 and is now looking to match Virginia Wade's run to the last four 39 years ago.

She may also have her eye on Wade's most significant record as the last British female to win Wimbledon in 1977.

But first, Konta must overcome Halep, the world number two, for whom the stakes are also high as she needs just one more victory at SW19 to become world number one.

Here’s everything you need to know about Konta’s Wimbledon quarter-final.

What time does it start?

The match is third up on Centre Court.

Expect Novak Djokovic to beat Adrian Mannarino in three, but don’t be surprised if Jelena Ostapenko’s quarter-final against Venus Williams turns into a real slugfest.

All things considered, we think the match will likely begin at around 4pm.

Where can I follow it?

You can watch the match live on BBC One.

Alternatively, you can follow game by game updates and analysis with the Independent’s Wimbledon liveblog. Just bookmark this page.

What is the head to head record like?

Encouragingly for British tennis fans, Konta has won both of her previous matches against Halep who is the second seed at The Championships.

In 2015, Konta beat Halep in three sets at Wuhan.

And this year, Konta fought back from a set down to beat Halep 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

What are their Wimbledon records like?

Johanna Konta: 5-5

​Simona Halep: 15-6

What have they been saying?

Johanna Konta, on whether there would be any bad blood between herself and Halep after their Fed Cup spat: “I'm playing against another tennis player, another opponent.

“I'm not playing against a crowd. I'm not playing against a past experience.

“Again, they were not in my shoes. They were not being verbally threatened. I think it's very difficult for them to understand my position in it."

Halep expects a battle ( Getty )

Simona Halep, on the same topic: “After the match that day I said sorry if she felt bad. In my opinion, the public was very fair.

“I didn't have an emotional match with her. The problem was not with me. I don't expect it to be emotional, I expect a battle.”

Odds

Johanna Konta to win: 1/1

​Simona Halep to win: 4/5

Additional reporting by PA.