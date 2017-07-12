Challenges do not come much greater than a Wimbledon semi-final against a five-times champion, but Johanna Konta insists she is preparing for her Centre Court confrontation with Venus Williams here on Thursday in the same way that she would for a match against any other opponent.

“There is no magic potion, I promise you,” the 26-year-old Briton said as she looked ahead to her first Wimbledon semi-final. “I do approach every single opponent the same. I am fully aware that everyone plays well and I always look to prepare the best that I can for the opponent that I have on the day.”

Konta, the first British woman singles player to reach the last four at the All England Club for 39 years, has already played in one Grand Slam semi-final, when she was beaten by Angelique Kerber in straight sets at last year’s Australian Open.

At that stage, however, Konta had been playing regularly at the highest level only since the previous autumn. She made her big breakthrough in the summer of 2015, which she started ranked outside the world’s top 140.

Asked how much she had improved in the 18 months since she lost that Melbourne semi-final, Konta said: “I don’t think I can quantify it, but I like to think that I have improved. I like to think that I have become that much more resilient and experienced between that semi-final and now.

“I’ve been very fortunate with the amount of great matches that I’ve played and the fact that I’ve got to play on every single massive stage there is in our sport. I feel very excited by that and I’m hoping to use that experience.”

Konta’s rapid improvement is reflected in her world ranking. She was world No 47 going into last year’s Australian Open and is now the world No 7, with further progress to follow next week. Even if she loses to Williams, Konta will become only the fourth British woman – after Virginia Wade, Sue Barker and Jo Durie – to be ranked in the world’s top five since the rankings were launched in 1975.

The biggest change in Konta has been in her mental strength. The Briton used to have a reputation for losing matches from winning positions, but a Spanish mind coach, Juan Coto, helped to transform her mental approach. Coto died suddenly at the end of last year and she is now working with another mind coach, Elena Sosa.

“They are different people,” Konta said when asked about Coto and Sosa. “However, what’s been very beneficial is that she is aware of the work that I’ve done previously. She’s able to continue that but also add new things and add things that will develop. Challenges continue to change so I need to continue to evolve to adapt to the new challenges that are coming my way.”

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







47 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017



























































































1/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles quarter-final match Getty

2/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he uses a towel during a break in play against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

3/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic serves to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty

4/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing a point against US player Sam Querrey in their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

5/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff work on court three ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

6/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Rufus, a Harris hawk, sit on a seat on Centre Court ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

7/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova waits to receive a serve from US player Coco Vandeweghe during their women's singles quarter-final match, after it re-commenced on a covered Centre Court, after rain delayed the match on Court One, on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

8/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Coco Vandeweghe of The United States in discussion with the chair umpire during the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

9/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Coco Vandeweghe returns against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

10/47 The covers are pulled across court two during the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia and Coco Vandeweghe of The United States on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Julian Finney/Getty Images

11/47 A steward wrestles with an umbrella in the wind as rain delays play in the women's singles quarter-final match between Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and US player Coco Vandeweghe on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

12/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain celebrates victory after the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty

13/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator attempts to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

14/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Johanna Konta of Great Britain and Simona Halep of Romania on the screens on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

15/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

16/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP

17/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch the action on centre court on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty Images

18/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

19/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

20/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

21/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

22/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

23/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

24/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

25/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

26/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

27/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

28/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

29/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

30/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

31/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

32/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

33/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

34/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

35/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

36/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

37/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

38/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

39/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

40/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

41/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

42/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

43/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

44/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

45/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

46/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

47/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

She added: “Juan was a tremendous influence on me. That went beyond my tennis career. He was someone who approached his work with me in a very holistic manner. It was more about me as a human being than necessarily a tennis player.

“I think he did a tremendous job with me in working on my happiness as a person, as a human being, as dealing with life in general. In turn, he looked to help me enjoy something that I've loved since I was a little girl and to try to be the best at that.”

Konta and Williams have met five times in the last two years, with the Briton winning on three occasions. Konta won in the first round of the Australian Open last year and in the semi-finals at this year’s Miami Open, where the Briton claimed her biggest tournament victory.

“I think we play a very similar style - aggressive, serve well, return well, very solid off the ground,” Williams said. “Really it’s just about playing that game better and seeing where you find openings on that day.”

Wade, the last British woman to play in the singles semi-finals here (in 1978) and also the last British female singles champion (in 1977), sees Konta as the favourite. “Venus is not going to want to play a three-hour match,” Wade said. “I think the fatigue factor for Konta might come into play. But I don’t think Venus will choke, so I think that Konta will have to win the match.”

Williams last won Wimbledon in 2008 (Getty)

Williams, aged 37, won the last of her five Wimbledon titles in 2008 but reached the semi-finals here last year, when she lost to Kerber. In January Williams played in her first Grand Slam final for eight years when she lost to her sister Serena at the Australian Open.

“I don't think about the definition of age,” Williams said. “It's beautiful to be at all ages really. That's my experience so far.”

She added: “I feel quite capable, to be honest, and powerful. So whatever age that is, as long as I feel like that, then I know that I can contend for titles every time.”

Konta said her respect for Williams and her sister Serena had grown over the years. “I actually have more and more respect for them and more and more awareness for their achievements, and for what they've done for the sport,” Konta said.

“It’s actually more now that I fully understand the weight of what Venus and her sister have given our sport. I think my appreciation for them gets bigger now.”

Konta, who has been taken to deciding sets here this year by Donna Vekic, Caroline Garcia and Simona Halep, said she had dreamed of success at every Grand Slam tournament but added: “I think it makes it more special because it is home. I do get that home support, which I don’t get anywhere else. In that sense, I guess it makes it that much sweeter.

“But more importantly actually, I feel very, very happy and very excited for the battles that I've got to have so far in these Championships. I've been involved in some great matches.”