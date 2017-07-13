The Wimbledon spotlight will shine brighter than ever on Britain's Johanna Konta when she faces American veteran Venus Williams in the semi-finals on Centre Court on Thursday.

Sixth seed Konta finds herself the sole focus of the home nation's hopes a day after men's defending champion Andy Murray's painful quarter-final exit.

In what promises to be a clash of the power servers, Konta will seek to become the first Briton since Virginia Wade in 1977 to reach the grasscourt grand slam final.

Five-time winner Williams, 37 and seeded 10, will be aiming for her ninth Wimbledon singles final, and victory on Saturday would make her the oldest women's grand slam champion since tennis turned professional.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wimbledon semi-final.

What time is it?

Konta’s semi-final against Williams is second up on Centre Court.

Garbine Muguruza takes on Magdalena Rybarikova at 13.00, so expect Konta’s match to start at around 3pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be screened live on BBC One.

Alternatively, you can follow game by game coverage and analysis with The Independent’s Wimbledon live blog.

What is the head to head record like?

Good! Konta currently leads the head-to-head 3 wins to 2.

The pair have played twice this year, with Konta winning in the semi-finals of the Miami Open, but losing their last meeting, at the Italian Open.

What have they been saying?

Johanna Konta: “I'd like to think actually that all the matches I played - I know this will be my second slam semi-final - but I do think nerves and excitement and those sorts of emotions that come along with big matches aren't necessarily specific to grand slam moments.

“I've been a part of some great moments and exciting moments in other events as well. I'd like to think that I'll be using all that experience come Thursday.”

Williams last won Wimbledon in 2008 ( Getty )

Venus Williams: “I definitely think experience helps, for sure.

“For a lot of the players I've played, it's their first time in the third round or the quarter-finals.

“So I have an opportunity to bank on experience in having dealt with those sort of pressures before.”

What are the odds?

Johanna Konta to win: 4/5

Venus Williams to win: 1/1