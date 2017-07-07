  1. Sport
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2017, day five live: Andy Murray and Johanna Konta in action as four Brits take to the court at SW19

Keep up to date with all the action from day four of The Championships

There are four Britons in action on day five of Wimbledon as the third round gets underway in both the men’s and women’s singles events.

Andy Murray is, as always, the star attraction and the world No 1 takes on talented Italian Fabio Fognini in the day’s final match on Centre Court.

Johanna Konta, the favourite for the women’s title after Karolina Pliskova’s surprise exit on Thursday, is demoted to Court One for her match against Maria Sakkari after Wednesday’s epic three-set win over Donna Vekic.

Meanwhile, Heather Watson opens up on Centre Court against Viktoria Azarenka and Aljaz Bedene takes on the 16th seed Gilles Muller.

Rafa Nadal and Venus Williams are also bidding to reach the fourth round.

Follow all the action right here...

Halep reaches fourth round

Simona Halep avoids the curse of the women's seeds to beat China's Shuai Peng in straight sets (6-4 7-6).

Nadal 6-1 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Nadal quickly regains the double break before serving out to love, rounding the set off with a beautiful whipped forehand winner

Konta* 3-2 Sakkari (*denotes next server)

Jo Konta is a break up against Maria Sakkari on Court One.
 
 

Nadal 4-1 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Khachanov gets one of the breaks back as Nadal shows he is human with a couple of errors.
 
 

Nadal* 4-0 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Stupendous from Nadal as he secures a double break courtesy of his freakish power off the ground. We've only been playing 13 minutes.

Cibulkova beaten in three sets

Women's eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova is out after a three-set loss to Ana Konjuh (7-6 3-6 6-4).
 
 

Nadal* 2-0 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

A superb start by Nadal, who holds serve before breaking Khachanov to 15.

Rafa and Konta next up

Rafa Nadal and Karen Khachanov are currently going through their warm-up on Centre Court. Don't be surprised if we witness an upset in this one. The 21-year-old Russian Khachanov is the 30th seed here and has a game big enough to trouble Nadal, who hasn't gone beyond the fourth round at SW19 since 2011.
 
 
Meanwhile, Britain's Jo Konta, the favourite to win the women's title, is warming up on Court One ahead of her third-round match against Maria Sakkari.

Cilic progresses against Johnson

Marin Cilic, a Queen's finalist two weeks ago, is into fourth round courtesy of a straight sets win over Steve Johnson (6-4 7-6 6-4). The seventh-seeded Croat is a real contender for the title this year. Roberto Bautista-Agut is next up for him on Monday.

Game, set, match! Azarenka downs Watson (3-6 6-1 6-4)

Watson earns two break points with a stunning forehand up the line but Azarenka wrestles the game back to deuce before sending down an unreturnable serve to bring up match point. Watson sends a backhand long to hand the match to the Belarusian.
 
 

Azarenka* 3-6 6-1 5-4 Watson (*denotes next server)

Azarenka breaks for the second time in a row. She'll serve for the match after the change of ends.

Azarenka 3-6 6-1 4-4 Watson* (*denotes next server)

Hawk-eye helps Watson out as a successful challenge at 30-30 brings up break point for the Briton... and she takes it to break straight back as Azarenka sends a backhand long!

Nishikori toppled by Bautista-Agut

Kei Nishikori, the men's ninth seed, is out after a four-set defeat by 18th seed Roberto Bautista-Agut (6-4 7-6 3-6 6-3).
 
This image from the match probably sums up how the Japanese is feeling right now: 
 
 

Azarenka* 3-6 6-1 4-3 Watson (*denotes next server)

Azarenka puts more pressure on the Watson serve and earns the first break point of the match with a stunning forehand down the line which the Briton can barely get her racket too. Watson responds with a pair of superb backhand winners to bring up game point but squanders it as Azarenka passes her at the net. After six deuces Azarenka finally breaks as Watson sends a forehand passing shot into the net.
 
 

Azarenka 3-6 6-1 3-3 Watson* (*denotes next server)

This set is teetering along nicely. No breaks of serve so far but, with no final-set tie-breaks at SW19, something will eventually have to give.

Azarenka* 3-6 6-1 2-3 Watson (*denotes next server)

After a couple of tricky services games at the start of this set Watson holds to love to put the pressure right back on her opponent.

Azarenka 3-6 6-1 2-2 Watson* (*denotes next server)

Another straightforward hold for Azarenka. Watson is making too many errors on her forehand side.
 
 

Azarenka 3-6 6-1 1-2 Watson* (*denotes next server)

After three deuces on Watson's serve the Briton manages to hold as Azarenka misses the mark with a groundstroke.

Azarenka 3-6 6-1 1-1 Watson* (*denotes next server)

An easy hold for Azarenka levels things up in the deciding set.

Nishikori fightback

Kei Nishikori is battling back on Court Three. After dropping the first two sets to Roberto Bautista-Agut he won the third a short while ago and is already a break up in the fourth.
 
 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

