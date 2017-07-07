There are four Britons in action on day five of Wimbledon as the third round gets underway in both the men’s and women’s singles events.
Andy Murray is, as always, the star attraction and the world No 1 takes on talented Italian Fabio Fognini in the day’s final match on Centre Court.
Johanna Konta, the favourite for the women’s title after Karolina Pliskova’s surprise exit on Thursday, is demoted to Court One for her match against Maria Sakkari after Wednesday’s epic three-set win over Donna Vekic.
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
-
1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.
AFP/Getty Images
-
2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans watch the play on a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids wait to enter a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.
AFP/Getty Images
-
5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of court 10.
Getty Images
-
6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.
Getty Images
-
7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of Court No 1.
Getty Images
-
8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.
Getty Images
-
9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.
Getty Images
-
10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?
Getty Images
-
11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan drinks champagne.
AFP/Getty Images
-
12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships were first held in 1877.
AFP/Getty Images
-
13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Players chairs are pictured.
AFP/Getty Images
-
15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Pimm's.
AFP/Getty Images
-
16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.
AFP/Getty Images
-
17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ground staff talk.
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Selfie!
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Court attendants sit to the site of a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.
AFP/Getty Images
-
24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.
AFP/Getty Images
-
25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball boy rolls a ball.
AFP/Getty Images
-
26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.
AFP/Getty Images
-
27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.
AFP/Getty Images
-
28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."
AFP/Getty Images
-
29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.
AFP/Getty Images
-
30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan walks between outside courts.
AFP/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Heather Watson opens up on Centre Court against Viktoria Azarenka and Aljaz Bedene takes on the 16th seed Gilles Muller.
Rafa Nadal and Venus Williams are also bidding to reach the fourth round.
Follow all the action right here...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
- More about:
- Wimbeldon
- Wimbledon 2017
- Andy Murray