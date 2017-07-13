  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017, day ten live: Garbine Muguruza plays Magdalena Rybarikova in today's first semi-final

The 2017 Championships are drawing to a close Getty

Britain's Johanna Konta will be feeling humble when she steps on Centre Court to face five-times Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams in their semi-final on Thursday.

Konta, who has the hopes of the home nation on her shoulders after men's champion Andy Murray went out in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, became the first British woman to reach the last four in almost 40 years when she beat Romanian Simona Halep.

Standing between sixth seed Konta and a shot at a first grand slam title, however, will be one of Wimbledon's most decorated daughters who has won five singles and six doubles titles at the All England Club.

The achievements of the 37-year-old Venus and her younger sister Serena are a remarkable part of Wimbledon's history, with the siblings having lifted the famous Rosewater Dish trophy in 12 of the last 17 tournaments, and Konta is full of admiration.

"I think what Venus and her sister have given our sport is absolutely tremendous. The way they've elevated women's tennis is truly inspiring. So I feel very excited and very humbled to be sharing the court with her again," she told reporters after her semi-final win over second seed Halep on Tuesday.

Waiting in the final will be either Spain's 14th seed Garbine Muguruza or unseeded Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova, who meet in the other last-four clash.

Muguruza is looking to reach her second Wimbledon final, having been beaten by Serena Williams in 2015, while Rybarikova, the world number 87, is the lowest-ranked player for almost a decade to reach the women's last four.

Follow all of the action with our live blog below...

Live Updates

Game, set, match! Muguruza crushes Rybarikova (6-1 6-1)

Rybarikova sends a forehand long before a backhand into the net sees her fall 0-30 down on serve. The Slovakian loses the next point with another forehand error to give Muguruza three match points. The 14th seed squanders the first one with an inaccurate lob but makes no mistake with the second as a backhand down the line clinches a spot in Saturday's final.

Muguruza 6-1 5-1 Rybarikova* (*denotes next server)

A hold to 15 for Muguruza as she moves to within a game of her second Wimbledon final.

Muguruza* 6-1 4-1 Rybarikova (*denotes next server)

Muguruza misses a forehand down the line before Rybarikova draws huge applause from the Centre Court crowd with a lovely lob to go 30-0 up. The pair then trade groundstroke errors as Rybarikova brings up two game points... but Muguruza fends off the first with an inside-out backhand winner and the second one goes begging too as her Spanish opponent moves her from side to side before finishing the point off with a routine volley at the net. 
 
Rybarikova defends two break points and, after four deuces, holds to win just her second game of the match.
 
 

Muguruza 6-1 4-0 Rybarikova* (*denotes next server)

Muguruza approaches the net in the first three points of the game, winning two and losing one of them. A backhand winner down the line follows before the Spaniard switches it up, this time hitting a backhand winner cross court, to take the game.

Muguruza* 6-1 3-0 Rybarikova (*denotes next server)

A backhand winner down the line from Muguruza followed by two Rybarikova errors bring up three more break points for the Spaniard... and she needs just one as she crunches another backhand down the line. 
 
 

Muguruza 6-1 2-0 Rybarikova* (*denotes next server)

The two players trade forehand errors in the opening couple of points before Muguruza fires down an ace followed by a cross-court forehand pass to bring up two game points... of which she needs just one as she produces another ace.
 
Needless to say, it's all one-way traffic at the moment.

Muguruza* 6-1 1-0 Rybarikova (*denotes next server)

At 40-30 up on serve Rybarikova nets forehands in back-to-back points to hand Muguruza an early break point at the start of this second set... and the Spaniard takes it with a forehand volley that Rybarikova can barely get a racket on.

Muguruza 6-1 Rybarikova* (*denotes next server)

Muguruza starts the game with a wild forehand drive volley before another missed forehand puts her 0-30 down on serve. Back-to-back groundstroke errors from Rybarikova bring the game back to 30-30... and the Slovakian nets a backhand slice to bring up set point for Muguruza, which the Spaniard takes with an unreturnable serve down the T.
 
 

Muguruza* 5-1 Rybarikova (*denotes next server)

At 15-15 Rybarikova wins a game of cat and mouse to move to within two points of her first game of the match. A forehand error follows but she puts away a routine overhead to win the next point and bring up game point... which she takes with an unreturnable serve! 

Muguruza 5-0 Rybarikova* (*denotes next server)

A couple of unforced errors from Muguruza see her fall 15-30 behind on serve. The two players then trade forehand errors as Rybarikova brings up her first break point of the match... but she can't take it as Muguruza hauls the game to deuce with some good net play. A backhand error from Rybarikova follows before Muguruza seals the game with her first ace of the match.
 
 

Muguruza* 4-0 Rybarikova (*denotes next server)

Rybarikova hits the net with a forehand passing shot before a couple of winning forehands down the line by Muguruza bring up three more break points... but the Spaniard squanders them all as she sends a trio of groundstrokes beyond the baseline. A fourth break point comes and goes for Muguruza but she eventually breaks at the fifth time of asking as her Slovakian opponent sends a backhand long and wide.

Muguruza 3-0 Rybarikova* (*denotes next server)

Muguruza, who is playing with heavy strapping on her left thigh, begins the game with an unreturnable serve before an error from Rybarikova and another unreturnable serve bring up three game points. The 14th seed squanders the first with a netted backhand but takes the other as Rybarikova produces a backhand error of her own. 
 
The 2015 runner-up couldn't have asked for a better start.
 
 

Muguruza* 2-0 Rybarikova (*denotes next server)

Rybarikova starts the game with a netted volley but wins the next two points courtesy of a Muguruza backhand error and an ace. The Spaniard takes the game to 30-30 with a short cross-court backhand winner before a backhand winner down the line brings up an early break point... which she takes as Rybarikova throws in a double fault.

Muguruza 1-0 Rybarikova* (*denotes next server)

Rybarikova sends a defensive backhand long before Muguruza returns the favour with an error of her own. The Spaniard moves 30-15 up as her opponent shanks a backhand but a dreadful volley sees her lost the next point. An unreturnable serve brings up game point, which she takes with a nice backhand volley.
 

Cilic 'thrilled and excited'

The Croat takes on Andy Murray's conqueror Sam Querrey in the men's semi-finals tomorrow.
 

Muguruza the favourite

Jo Konta vs Venus Williams may be the most high-profile match at SW19 today but the bookies' favourite to win the women's singles title is Garbine Muguruza, the Spaniard who reached the final here in 2015. 
 
She's first up on Centre Court against Magdalena Rybarikova in just a few minutes' time. 
 
Muguruza has already eliminated world No 1 Angelique Kerber and seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova on her way to the last four.
 
 

Gordon Reid beaten in last eight

The 25-year-old won the men's singles and doubles titles 12 months ago.
 
Hello and welcome to live coverage of women's semi-finals day at Wimbledon!

The Wimbledon spotlight will shine brighter than ever on Britain's Johanna Konta when she faces American veteran Venus Williams in the semi-finals on Centre Court on Thursday.

Sixth seed Konta finds herself the sole focus of the home nation's hopes a day after men's defending champion Andy Murray's painful quarter-final exit.

In what promises to be a clash of the power servers, Konta will seek to become the first Briton since Virginia Wade in 1977 to reach the grasscourt grand slam final.

But before then, Spain's Garbine Muguruza will take on the unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova for a place in Saturday's final.

We'll also be bringing you news from around the other courts, don't go anywhere!

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

