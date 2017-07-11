  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017, day eight live: Johanna Konta and Venus Williams in action on women's quarter-finals day

Keep up to date with all the action from day eight of The Championships

The women's quarter-finals are the main course at Wimbledon on Tuesday, but former men's champion Novak Djokovic is serving up a juicy appetiser on Centre Court, where fans were short-changed by player withdrawals a week ago.

Second seed Djokovic's fourth-round match against France's Adrian Mannarino was pushed back from Monday due to the epic five-setter that saw Gilles Muller defeat Rafa Nadal, in one of the biggest shocks of the championships.

The Serb will be first up on Centre Court, at midday, in a bonus event before the women's quarters. It comes exactly a week after ticketholders saw two successive matches on the same court finish in the second set as players retired hurt.

After the Djokovic battle, it will be all about the women's last eight on a day that is forecast to be cloudy with some showers, with the temperature hovering round 17 Celsius.

In a clash of tennis generations, five-times Wimbledon winner Venus Williams - at 37, the oldest player in more than two decades to reach the last eight - will go toe-to-toe with 20-year-old French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Next up on Centre Court is second seed Simona Halep, who will become the first Romanian woman to reach world number one if she beats sixth seed Johanna Konta, the first British woman in the quarter-finals for 33 years.

On Court One, Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova goes up against Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who turfed out world number one Angelique Kerber on Monday. Wrapping up the women's quarter-finals, big-hitting American Coco Vandeweghe faces Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

Djokovic* 6-2 2-0 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

Djokovic lets out a shriek of frustration as he sends a forehand long at 15-30 but he wins the next two points to bring up an early break point in this second set... and he takes it as Mannarino slices a backhand into the net.

Djokovic 6-2 1-0 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic produces his first ace of the match to bring up a couple of game points at 40-15. He squanders the first one with a poor backhand but makes no mistake with the second as he puts away an easy overhead.
 
 

Djokovic* 6-2 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

At 40-30 Mannarino misses an easy overhead before an unforced forehand error gives Djokovic set point. He can't take it though, nor can he take the next one... but it's a case of third time lucky as the Serb brings up and takes his third set point.
Djokovic is fired up here. He let out a couple of almighty roars after winning two important points in that last game.

Djokovic 5-2 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Back-to-back forehand winners from Mannarino give him a 30-0 lead on Djokovic's serve but the Serb sends down a couple of unreturnables to level the game up. The second seed then brings up game point after an almighty rally but can't take it as he sends a forehand long. After a couple of deuces Djokovic holds.
 
 

Djokovic* 4-2 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

Mannarino sends down a couple of unreturnable serves to wrap up his first love service hold.

Djokovic 4-1 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic produces a sublime drop shot on the run which Mannarino somehow reaches... but the Frenchman can't put the ball back into court as Djokovic holds to love for a second game in a row.
 
 

Djokovic* 3-1 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

An unforced forehand error from Mannarino brings up two more break points for Djokovic. The Frenchman saves the first with an unreturnable serve before a stunning backhand up the line takes the game to deuce. After two deuces Mannarino holds to get off the mark in this opening set.

Djokovic 3-0 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic holds to love for a 3-0 lead and we've only been playing for eight minutes. Mannarino looks to be suffering with a serious case of the Centre Court jitters. 
 
 

Djokovic* 2-0 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

It doesn't take long for Djokovic to find his range as he wins a thrilling point to bring up two break points. The Serb needs just the one as Mannarino dumps a routine backhand into the middle of the net.

Djokovic 1-0 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Mannarino takes Djokovic to deuce in the opening game of the match but the Serb stands firm to hold serve.

What's the weather forecast like for today?

The covers have come off on the outside courts after a brief shower but the rain is unlikely to stay away for long.
 

Centre Court roof in use

The umbrellas are up at SW19!
 

Djokovic first up

It may be women's quarter-final day at the All England Club but it is Novak Djokovic who will kick today's Centre Court action off. 
 
The No 2 seed was due on Court One after Gilles Muller's win over Rafa Nadal yesterday but that epic match finished so late that the Serb didn't make it out onto court.
 
Djokovic's fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino is scheduled to begin at 12pm.
 
 

We are well and truly into the business end at Wimbledon with the world's most famous tournament already serving up some crackers.

Andy Murray, Jo Konta and Roger Federer are all already safely through but Rafael Nadal is out after an absolute classic on No.1 on Monday evening with Gilles Muller triumphing in a five-set thriller.

The women's quarter-finals take centre stage on Tuesday with Brit Konta hoping to continue her march through the field.

Here's everything to look out for on day eight:

Wimbledon 2017 order of play for Day Eight

 

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of day eight of Wimbledon 2017.
 
It's women's quarter-final day at SW19 with Jo Konta, Venus Williams and Simona Halep all in action on what promises to be a dramatic day at the All England Club.
 
Stick with us here for all the latest as it happens. Without further ado, off we go.

