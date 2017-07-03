  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017, day one - live: All the action from SW19 as the Championships get under way

Follow the latest news and action from the All England Club

Play has started on the first day of The Championships Getty

The 131st edition of the Wimbledon Championships gets underway today for what looks set to be a thrilling two weeks of tennis.

World No 1 Andy Murray is the defending men’s singles champion and will be hoping to become the first British man to win the tournament three times since the legendary Fred Perry, who won the last of his titles in 1936.

Johanna Konta will meanwhile be flying the flag for Great Britain in the women’s singles and will be hoping to become the first British woman to reach the final since Virginia Wade, who beat Betty Stöve in the 1977 final.

Wimbledon is one of the best attended sporting events in the country, with a grand total of 493,928 spectators passing through the gates last year eager to watch their favourites in action and soak up the British vibes of the All England Club.

We’ll be bringing you all the action and news from across SW19 as it unfolds, so make sure to stay tuned:

Live Updates

Kyrgios in huge trouble

Australian Nick Kyrgios, the 20th seed, trails France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert by two sets to love and his body language suggests he hasn't fully recovered from the hip injury he sustained at Queen's two weeks ago. A withdrawal wouldn't be surprising.

Robson on the brink of early exit

Laura Robson goes a double break down in the second set and her Wimbledon, in truth, looks as a good as over.

She trails 6-4 4-1.

Laura Robson has a lot of work to do if she is going to avoid a first-round exit here. She's a set and a break down on Court 18.

Not a bad view...
 
Disappointing news for British fans as Cameron Norrie and Laura Robson go a set down in their respective matches against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Upset alert on Court Three where 20th seed Nick Kyrgios has dropped the opening set against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
 
The Australian had to pull out of Queen's two weeks ago with a hip injury and it appears as though he is still being hampered by that problem.
The first set of The Championships has been claimed by Portugal's Joao Sousa. It's taken him just 23 minutes to claim the opener by six games to three against the entertaining German Dustin Brown.
Another Brit in early action is Cameron Norrie, who is taking on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a former Grand Slam finalist, on Court Two.
 
The 21-year-old Norrie is 2-1 up on serve against the big Frenchman.
Laura Robson's Wimbledon tournament hasn't got off to the ideal start. She's been broken in the opening game of her match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Court 18.

Wimbledon 2017 is officially underway...

 

The 'big four' of men's tennis remain the players to beat at Wimbledon, said former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, as this year's tournament at the All England Club gets under way.

Since 2003, Roger Federer has taken seven titles at the grasscourt grand slam followed by Novak Djokovic's three, while Andy Murray and Rafa Nadal have claimed two each.

The quartet have also been named as the top four seeds for the first time since 2014, though defending champion Murray and Djokovic have had mixed seasons.

"They have returned to be the Fantastic Four, as they have been throughout their careers," Argentine del Potro told the ATP World Tour website.

Del Potro: 'Big Four' are the favourites

What is Roger Federer's favourite Wimbledon memory?

 

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are the three favourites to win the title at SW19 in 13 days' time. 
 
That's the view of seven-time champion and bookies' favourite Roger Federer, who is wary of the threat posed by his three great rivals despite their issues heading into the tournament.
 
Nadal hasn't reached the Wimbledon final since 2011, while Djokovic has endured a difficult 12 months since his third-round defeat by Sam Querrey here a year ago and Murray has a slight hip injury.
 
"If he's anything close to 100% physically, I consider him one of the big favourites," said Federer of Murray.
 
"It's that simple. It's the same for Novak and the same for Rafa."
 
The World No 5 added: "For me, everything that happened sort of before - Queen's for Andy, whatever - doesn't matter so much.
 
"I feel like Andy's one of the best players in the first week at Wimbledon, so I don't worry too much for him there. He can play himself into shape hopefully for week two.
 
"Novak is just coming back from winning Eastbourne now. Rafa is coming in red hot from the clay.
 
"So I see it positive for them rather than negative in some shape, which I'm sure people will try to see that way."
Not long until the action gets under way as the fans make their way into the All England Club!
World No 1 and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will get his title defence underway on Centre Court at 1pm - but play will begin much earlier than that on the outside courts.
 
On courts 2-18 the action will begin at 11.30am, with Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios perhaps the star attraction of the early matches. The 20th seed takes on Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France on Court Three.
 
Britain's Laura Robson, now ranked 189 in the world, is also in action in just under an hour's time. She faces Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil on Court 18.
 
 
  
Johanna Konta should not be considered a Wimbledon favourite as she is unlikely to withstand the “difficult pressure” of home expectations, former All England Club champion Marion Bartoli has claimed.

The 2013 Wimbledon winner believes the British number one, who on Sunday declared herself fit to play her first-round match on Monday after recovering from a spine injury, does not relish the limelight and that “grass is not her best surface”.

She says Konta must harness the support of the British crowd and be more aggressive with her groundstrokes if she has to have a shot at Wimbledon glory.

“I think for her the pressure will be difficult to handle. I think she loves to play more in the shadow,” Bartoli told The Independent ahead of Konta’s match with the 109th-ranked Su-Wei Hsieh in the third match on Court 1.
 
More below:
 
Another side note: Wimbledon organisers are looking to ban chants of 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' at this year's tournament.
 
....what about 'Come on Tim' too?
 
And to mark the start of Wimbledon, Google have naturally rolled out an obligatory doodle. It's a thumbs up from us:
The draw for The 2017 Championships was made on Friday morning, with the Tournament set to begin today.

World No 1 and defending champion Andy Murray was handed a relatively kind draw, and will face 20-year-old qualifier Alexander Bublik in his opening match.

Britain's Johanna Konta will meanwhile face Su-Wei Hsieh, who beat her in the opening round of this year's French Open.

But which first-week matches should you keep an eye out for when The Championships get underway?

Here, we take a look at five potential match-ups you will not want to miss:
Before getting into the ins and outs of the first day, here's everything you need to know for the Championships:
 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

Order of play - Monday 3 July:

Centre Court

13:00: (1) Andy Murray (Gbr) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz), Johanna Larsson (Swe) v (11) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v (5) Stan Wawrinka (Swi)

Court 1

13:00: Elise Mertens (Bel) v (10) Venus Williams (USA), (4) Rafael Nadal (Spa) v John Millman (Aus), (6) Johanna Konta (Gbr) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe)

Court 2

11:30: (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra) v Cameron Norrie (Gbr), Marina Erakovic (Nzl) v (2) Simona Halep (Rom), Philipp Kohlschreiber (Ger) v (7) Marin Cilic (Cro), Maryna Zanevska (Bel) v Heather Watson (Gbr)

Court 3

11:30: (20) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra), Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (4) Elina Svitolina (Ukr), (21) Ivo Karlovic (Cro) v Aljaz Bedene (Gbr), (13) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr)

Court 4

11:30: Rogerio Dutra Silva (Bra) v Benoit Paire (Fra), Peter Gojowczyk (Ger) v Marius Copil (Rom), Ying-Ying Duan (Chn) v Ana Bogdan (Rom)

Court 5

11:30: Andrey Kuznetsov (Rus) v (30) Karen Khachanov (Rus), Norbert Gombos (Svk) v Andreas Seppi (Ita), Madison Brengle (USA) v Richel Hogenkamp (Ned), Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v Shuai Peng (Chn)

Court 6

11:30: Simone Bolelli (Ita) v Yen-Hsun Lu (Tpe), (26) Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Cro) v Carina Witthoeft (Ger), Jiri Vesely (Cze) v Illya Marchenko (Ukr)

Court 7

11:30: Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Jerzy Janowicz (Pol), (22) Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Veronica Cepede Royg (Par), Lukas Rosol (Cze) v Henri Laaksonen (Swi)

Court 8

11:30: Camila Giorgi (Ita) v Alize Cornet (Fra), Julien Benneteau (Fra) v Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukr), Damir Dzumhur (Bih) v Renzo Olivo (Arg), Donna Vekic (Cro) v Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Rus)

Court 9

11:30: Carlos Berlocq (Arg) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo), Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v Naomi Osaka (Jpn), (21) Caroline Garcia (Fra) v Jana Cepelova (Svk), Facundo Bagnis (Arg) v Radu Albot (Mol)

Court 11

11:30: Thomas Fabbiano (Ita) v (24) Sam Querrey (USA), Francesca Schiavone (Ita) v Mandy Minella (Lux), Viktor Troicki (Ser) v Florian Mayer (Ger), Francoise Abanda (Can) v Kurumi Nara (Jpn)

Court 12

11:30: Nao Hibino (Jpn) v (17) Madison Keys (USA), (9) Kei Nishikori (Jpn) v Marco Cecchinato (Ita), (8) Dominika Cibulkova (Svk) v Andrea Petkovic (Ger), (26) Steve Johnson (USA) v Nicolas Kicker (Arg)

Court 14

11:30: Joao Sousa (Por) v Dustin Brown (Ger), Malek Jaziri (Tun) v (14) Lucas Pouille (Fra), Naomi Broady (Gbr) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom), Sabine Lisicki (Ger) v (27) Ana Konjuh (Cro)

Court 15

11:30: Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) v Irina Khromacheva (Rus), Andreas Haider-Maurer (Aut) v (18) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa), Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Maria Sakkari (Gre), Jennifer Brady (USA) v Danka Kovinic (Mne)

Court 16

11:30: Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra) v Andrew Whittington (Aus), Kristyna Pliskova (Cze) v (31) Roberta Vinci (Ita), Tommy Haas (Ger) v Ruben Bemelmans (Bel), (15) Elena Vesnina (Rus) v Anna Blinkova (Rus)

Court 17

11:30: Kai-Chen Chang (Tpe) v Qiang Wang (Chn), Donald Young (USA) v Denis Istomin (Uzb), Dmitry Tursunov (Rus) v (28) Fabio Fognini (Ita), Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) v (18) Anastasija Sevastova (Lat)

Court 18

11:30: Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Laura Robson (Gbr), (31) Fernando Verdasco (Spa) v Kevin Anderson (Rsa), Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (16) Gilles Muller (Lux)

Court TBA

(not before 5pm): Victoria Azarenka (Blr) v Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA), (25) Carla Suarez Navarro (Spa) v Eugenie Bouchard (Can)

