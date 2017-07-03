The 131st edition of the Wimbledon Championships gets underway today for what looks set to be a thrilling two weeks of tennis.

World No 1 Andy Murray is the defending men’s singles champion and will be hoping to become the first British man to win the tournament three times since the legendary Fred Perry, who won the last of his titles in 1936.

Johanna Konta will meanwhile be flying the flag for Great Britain in the women’s singles and will be hoping to become the first British woman to reach the final since Virginia Wade, who beat Betty Stöve in the 1977 final.

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships







50 show all Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

































































































1/50 Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

2/50 Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/50 Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

4/50 Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

5/50 Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/50 Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

7/50 Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/50 Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

9/50 Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

10/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

11/50 Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

12/50 Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

13/50 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

14/50 Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

15/50 Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

16/50 Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

17/50 Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007. COLORSPORT

18/50 Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title. Colorsport / Imago

19/50 Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row. COLORSPORT

20/50 Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007. COLORSPORT

21/50 Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal. COLORSPORT

22/50 Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final. COLORSPORT

23/50 Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005. COLORSPORT

24/50 Federer plays a shot in 2005. COLORSPORT

25/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005. Colorsport

26/50 Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

27/50 Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005. COLORSPORT

28/50 Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003. COLORSPORT

29/50 Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena. COLORSPORT

30/50 Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002. Colorsport

31/50 Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001. Colorsport

32/50 Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001. Colorsport

33/50 Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001. Colorsport

34/50 Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000. COLORSPORT

35/50 Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999. COLORSPORT

36/50 Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

37/50 Pete Sampras celebrates. COLORSPORT

38/50 Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998. COLORSPORT

39/50 In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline. COLORSPORT

40/50 Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

41/50 Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington. COLORSPORT

42/50 Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court. Colorsport

43/50 Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995. COLORSPORT

44/50 Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

45/50 Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final. COLORSPORT

46/50 Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title. Colorsport

47/50 Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match. Colorsport

48/50 Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

49/50 Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

50/50 Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

Wimbledon is one of the best attended sporting events in the country, with a grand total of 493,928 spectators passing through the gates last year eager to watch their favourites in action and soak up the British vibes of the All England Club.

We’ll be bringing you all the action and news from across SW19 as it unfolds, so make sure to stay tuned:

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

Order of play - Monday 3 July:

Centre Court

13:00: (1) Andy Murray (Gbr) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz), Johanna Larsson (Swe) v (11) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v (5) Stan Wawrinka (Swi)

Court 1

13:00: Elise Mertens (Bel) v (10) Venus Williams (USA), (4) Rafael Nadal (Spa) v John Millman (Aus), (6) Johanna Konta (Gbr) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe)

Court 2

11:30: (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra) v Cameron Norrie (Gbr), Marina Erakovic (Nzl) v (2) Simona Halep (Rom), Philipp Kohlschreiber (Ger) v (7) Marin Cilic (Cro), Maryna Zanevska (Bel) v Heather Watson (Gbr)

Court 3

11:30: (20) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra), Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (4) Elina Svitolina (Ukr), (21) Ivo Karlovic (Cro) v Aljaz Bedene (Gbr), (13) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr)

Court 4

11:30: Rogerio Dutra Silva (Bra) v Benoit Paire (Fra), Peter Gojowczyk (Ger) v Marius Copil (Rom), Ying-Ying Duan (Chn) v Ana Bogdan (Rom)

Court 5

11:30: Andrey Kuznetsov (Rus) v (30) Karen Khachanov (Rus), Norbert Gombos (Svk) v Andreas Seppi (Ita), Madison Brengle (USA) v Richel Hogenkamp (Ned), Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v Shuai Peng (Chn)

Court 6

11:30: Simone Bolelli (Ita) v Yen-Hsun Lu (Tpe), (26) Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Cro) v Carina Witthoeft (Ger), Jiri Vesely (Cze) v Illya Marchenko (Ukr)

Court 7

11:30: Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Jerzy Janowicz (Pol), (22) Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Veronica Cepede Royg (Par), Lukas Rosol (Cze) v Henri Laaksonen (Swi)

Court 8

11:30: Camila Giorgi (Ita) v Alize Cornet (Fra), Julien Benneteau (Fra) v Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukr), Damir Dzumhur (Bih) v Renzo Olivo (Arg), Donna Vekic (Cro) v Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Rus)

Court 9

11:30: Carlos Berlocq (Arg) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo), Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v Naomi Osaka (Jpn), (21) Caroline Garcia (Fra) v Jana Cepelova (Svk), Facundo Bagnis (Arg) v Radu Albot (Mol)

Court 11

11:30: Thomas Fabbiano (Ita) v (24) Sam Querrey (USA), Francesca Schiavone (Ita) v Mandy Minella (Lux), Viktor Troicki (Ser) v Florian Mayer (Ger), Francoise Abanda (Can) v Kurumi Nara (Jpn)

Court 12

11:30: Nao Hibino (Jpn) v (17) Madison Keys (USA), (9) Kei Nishikori (Jpn) v Marco Cecchinato (Ita), (8) Dominika Cibulkova (Svk) v Andrea Petkovic (Ger), (26) Steve Johnson (USA) v Nicolas Kicker (Arg)

Court 14

11:30: Joao Sousa (Por) v Dustin Brown (Ger), Malek Jaziri (Tun) v (14) Lucas Pouille (Fra), Naomi Broady (Gbr) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom), Sabine Lisicki (Ger) v (27) Ana Konjuh (Cro)

Court 15

11:30: Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) v Irina Khromacheva (Rus), Andreas Haider-Maurer (Aut) v (18) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa), Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Maria Sakkari (Gre), Jennifer Brady (USA) v Danka Kovinic (Mne)

Court 16

11:30: Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra) v Andrew Whittington (Aus), Kristyna Pliskova (Cze) v (31) Roberta Vinci (Ita), Tommy Haas (Ger) v Ruben Bemelmans (Bel), (15) Elena Vesnina (Rus) v Anna Blinkova (Rus)

Court 17

11:30: Kai-Chen Chang (Tpe) v Qiang Wang (Chn), Donald Young (USA) v Denis Istomin (Uzb), Dmitry Tursunov (Rus) v (28) Fabio Fognini (Ita), Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) v (18) Anastasija Sevastova (Lat)

Court 18

11:30: Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Laura Robson (Gbr), (31) Fernando Verdasco (Spa) v Kevin Anderson (Rsa), Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (16) Gilles Muller (Lux)

Court TBA

(not before 5pm): Victoria Azarenka (Blr) v Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA), (25) Carla Suarez Navarro (Spa) v Eugenie Bouchard (Can)