The second Monday at Wimbledon is, arguably, the busiest day in tennis.

All 16 fourth-round matches at the All England Club are played on the same day, a schedule that will produce all eight male and all eight female quarterfinalists.

Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion playing for the 20th time at the grass-court major, will be first on Centre Court against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh.

Andy Murray will be second in the main stadium, followed by Roger Federer.

On No. 1 Court, Johanna Konta will be up first, followed by Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic is third, for his match against the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The remaining fourth-round matches will be played on the other show courts at the All England Club.

Follow all of the action with our live blog below.

Live Updates 1 min ago Kuznetsova takes one-set lead The first set of the day goes to seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova, who takes the opener 6-2 against ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska. 9 mins ago ↵ It's going to be quite a day 12 mins ago Ostapenko and Kuznetsova dominating Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova are both double breaks up in their respective matches against Elina Svitolina and Agnieszka Radwanska. The pair both lead 4-1 in their opening sets. 18 mins ago Rafa warms up The fourth-seeded Spaniard takes on Gilles Muller of Luxembourg second up on Court One. 35 mins ago In action today: everybody! Day seven of The Championships sees every fourth-round match in both the men's and women's draws take place. Andy Murray and Jo Konta, the only remaining Britons in the draw, are both in action, with Murray second up on Centre Court against Benoit Paire and Konta opening up on Court One against Caroline Garcia. Roger Federer's meeting with Grigor Dimitrov, last up on Centre Court, is a highlight. 41 mins ago Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the seventh day of The 2017 Championships!

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.