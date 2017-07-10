  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017: What is 'Manic Monday', and why are all the best players playing on the same day?

Today is the greatest day in tennis, and a complete Wimbledon one off

Tomas Berdych has called the middle Monday at Wimbledon "the best day of tennis that you can see" and the crowds heading to SW19 on Monday are certainly in for a treat.

All fourth round ties in the men's and women's draws are scheduled for Monday, meaning those with a ticket can take their pick of the 32 players left in Wimbledon singles competition -- a unique situation at a grand slam.

Seven-times champion Roger Federer faces Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Centre Court where Andy Murray takes on Frenchman Benoit Paire.

Five things to look out for on week two of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is up against France's Adrian Mannarino but perhaps the most intriguing contest will see the in-form Rafa Nadal against left-handed, grass court specialist Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.

Berdych has an intriguing contest against Austria's impressive eighth seed Dominic Thiem.

While the 'Big Four' look to continue their relatively untroubled march forward, in the wide-open women's draw there are some fascinating encounters on Monday.

Venus Williams has another 'generation game' when the 37-year-old American takes on 19-year-old Croatian rising star Ana Konjuh.

Wimbledon Day Six: Federer and Djokovic through to the fourth round

Number two seed Simona Halep has gone about her business with the minimum of fuss but will need to raise her game against Victoria Azarenka.

Britain's Johanna Konta can expect plenty of backing from the home crowd when she faces France's Caroline Garcia while top seed Angelique Kerber will have to rediscover her best form quickly if she is to get past Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska renews her rivalry with Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova while the confident-looking American Coco Vandeweghe takes on fifth-seeded Dane Caroline Wozniacki.

