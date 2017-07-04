Andrey Rublev, one of the game’s most promising teenagers, won his first match at Wimbledon here on Tuesday, but the 19-year-old Russian was keeping his feet firmly on the ground after his 6-7, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 victory over Italy’s Stefano Travaglia.

“Of course I’m very happy to win my first match here, but I don’t think of it as anything particularly special,” the world No 95 said. “There are plenty of other guys who have won more matches than me. I have to work harder.”

Rublev and his fellow “Next Gen” players set their sights high. There is a sense among the likes of Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jared Donaldson and Daniil Medvedev that their time will come – and that it could be sooner rather than later.

For the first time ever, the top five men in the current world rankings – Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer - are all over the age of 30. The likes of Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic have so far found the task of usurping their elders to be an almost impossible task, which could mean that the men’s game will skip a generation before a new order is established.

While the current “Big Four” (or “Big Five” if you include Wawrinka) have helped men’s tennis to enjoy a golden era, the challenge for those running the sport has been to develop younger players capable of replacing the old guard and exciting a new generation of fans.

One of the responses has been to promote the “Next Gen” group of players, a marketing strategy which is proving very successful. Chris Kermode, the executive chairman and president of the Association of Tennis Professionals, has been a driving force behind the inaugural Next Gen Finals, which will be held in Milan at the end of this year, bringing together eight of the game’s best players aged 21 and under.

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships







50 show all Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

































































































1/50 Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

2/50 Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/50 Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

4/50 Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

5/50 Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/50 Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

7/50 Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/50 Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

9/50 Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

10/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

11/50 Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

12/50 Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

13/50 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

14/50 Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

15/50 Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

16/50 Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

17/50 Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007. COLORSPORT

18/50 Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title. Colorsport / Imago

19/50 Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row. COLORSPORT

20/50 Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007. COLORSPORT

21/50 Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal. COLORSPORT

22/50 Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final. COLORSPORT

23/50 Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005. COLORSPORT

24/50 Federer plays a shot in 2005. COLORSPORT

25/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005. Colorsport

26/50 Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

27/50 Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005. COLORSPORT

28/50 Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003. COLORSPORT

29/50 Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena. COLORSPORT

30/50 Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002. Colorsport

31/50 Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001. Colorsport

32/50 Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001. Colorsport

33/50 Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001. Colorsport

34/50 Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000. COLORSPORT

35/50 Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999. COLORSPORT

36/50 Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

37/50 Pete Sampras celebrates. COLORSPORT

38/50 Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998. COLORSPORT

39/50 In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline. COLORSPORT

40/50 Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

41/50 Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington. COLORSPORT

42/50 Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court. Colorsport

43/50 Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995. COLORSPORT

44/50 Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

45/50 Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final. COLORSPORT

46/50 Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title. Colorsport

47/50 Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match. Colorsport

48/50 Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

49/50 Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

50/50 Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

The tournament will also use a new scoring system designed to appeal more to a generation of spectators who might prefer not to sit through lengthy matches. Played over the best of five sets, with each set won by the first player to win four games, the matches will feature sudden-death points at deuce, a no-let rule on serves and shorter warm-ups. An on-court clock will strictly enforce the rule allowing only 25 seconds between points.

The competition will give the best young players a chance to shine during an era in which the average age of professional players has been getting older, making it harder for the next generation to make their mark.

Andrey Rublev in action at Halle ( Getty )

“I think it’s good for the younger players,” Rublev said when asked about the Next Gen Finals. “It’s a chance to earn money and a chance for them to feel special.”

He added: “I think it’s harder for younger players now because tennis has changed since 20 or 30 years ago. Now all the players work much harder, they all have physios, they prepare their bodies much better, they do fitness much better. They know how to do the right things.

“That’s why so many of the players who broke through many years ago, like Roger Federer, are still playing at the top. Twenty years ago it wasn’t like this.”

There is a sense of camaraderie among some of the Next Gen group. Alexander Bublik, who lost to Murray in the first round here on Monday, said he always preferred to watch his Next Gen contemporaries than a match between, say, Federer and Nadal.

Alexander Bublik was beaten in the first round by Andy Murray ( Getty )

Kokkinakis, who was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 by Juan Martin del Potro in the latest of what has been a succession of tough draws for the 21-year-old Australian, also keeps track of what players of his own generation are doing.

“You grow up playing with each other,” Kokkinakis said. “You're definitely aware of what they are doing and how they're going. I think they are all getting better, which is good.”

Rublev, Khachanov and Medvedev, who beat Wawrinka here on Monday, form a particularly close group of young Russians. “I’ve known Karen and Daniil since we were about seven or eight,” Rublev said. “We played in under-10 tournaments together so we know each other really well.

“It’s good for me to see someone like Karen seeded here. He’s a bit older than me and it’s great motivation for me to see the success that he is having. We motivate each other.

Kokkinakis managed to take one set off Juan Martin del Potro ( Getty )

“I’ve also known Alexander Zverev since we were kids. We always used to play doubles together. When he’s winning big tournaments I’m very happy for him because in the juniors he was my best friend. We used to spend a lot of time together.”

For the moment Zverev is the outstanding Next Gen player. The 20-year-old German, who kicked off his Wimbledon with a 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 victory on Tuesday over Evgeny Donskoy, has a big lead at the top of the Race for Milan standings, thanks in no small part to his remarkable victory at the Rome Masters in May.

Alexander Zverev has been tipped as one for the future ( Getty )

Nevertheless, the size of the tasks facing some of the younger players was emphasised by some of the results on the second day here.

Borna Coric, who stands third in the Race for Milan, was beaten in straight sets by Ryan Harrison, while Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas went down by the same margin to John Isner and Dusan Lajovic respectively. Ernesto Escobedo and Christian Garin, meanwhile, lost in four sets to Adam Pavlasek and Jack Sock.

Donaldson, nevertheless, progressed to the second round when he profited from Janko Tipsarevic’s early retirement and Frances Tiafoe, a 19-year-old American, struck a significant blow for the Next Gen group when he beat the experienced Robin Haase 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

We can look forward to a vision of the future in the second round. Zverev’s meeting with Tiafoe will provide a chance to assess just how good the Next Gen group are.

