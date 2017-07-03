World No 20 Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the first round of Wimbledon due to injury when trailing 6-3 6-4 against France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The Australian has been troubled by a hip injury and admitted before the Championships that he was “60, 65 per cent” fit for the tournament.

The injury - which he said affects "virtually everything" in his game - has been troubling the 22-year-old ever since he retired hurt midway through his third-round match at last year's US Open, and hindered his French Open campaign last month.

More to follow...

