Former world No 1 John McEnroe had warned on Wednesday that Novak Djokovic was at risk of going “off the rails” like Tiger Woods - but there were no signs of such self-destruction here on No.1 Court as the Serbian eased his way past Adam Pavlasek to reach the third round of Wimbledon.

Winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-1, Djokovic was at his authoritative best against the plucky but ultimately inferior Czech.

Having been denied the opportunity to whet his Wimbledon appetite in the first round, after Martin Klizan pulled out with an injury in the second set, the world No 4 was treated to three full sets of tennis in which he showcased some of his finest shots.

To the thousands of fans who had braved the scorching midday sun to watch the match unfold, the Serbian put on a show.

Emphatic forehand strokes, mesmerising drop shots and punishing first-serves, Djokovic made swift work of his opponent, claiming victory in 1hr and 33 mins.

Although the Serbian remains far from his best - inconsistent baseline shots and poor decision-making hampered his play at times - this was certainly a step in the right direction.

Speaking immediately after the game, the 30-year-old expressed his delight at the victory.

“It was a very warm, very hot day,” he said. “It wasn’t easy to play point after point in the long rallies, but overall, from the very beginning, I was able to find my rhythm and impose the game I intended to play.”

“I feel better as the days go by,” he added. “I have been in this particular situation before and I will try to use this experience… to get in the right shape and right state of mind.

“From my side, it was all working well.”

Djokovic is showing signs of returning to his best ( Getty )

Indeed, Djokovic wrapped up the first set in 30 breathless minutes. Breaking his opponent in the opening game of the match, it was a sign of what was to come.

The Serbian quickly rushed to 2-0, with his powerful serve providing a solid platform from which to dominate his opponent, but Pavlasek held in the next game to give his fans something to cheer about.

At 3-1, the youngster was at risk of being broken once again but refused to roll over this time round. With Djokovic committed to the net following a weak drop shot, Pavlasek seized his chance to stroke the ball into the space behind and take the match to 3-2.

But Djokovic’s confidence was surging as he pulled ahead and in the seventh game he had the crowd chuckling in delight after volleying a dead ball in the direction of a ball boy, crouched unsuspectingly beneath the glare of the Chair umpire.

Pavlasek was plucky but couldn't match Djokovic for skill ( Getty )

It was a moment of swagger that summed up the game, the set and the match as a whole for Djokovic who, for the first time in months, looked to be thoroughly enjoying himself.

The second set followed in similar fashion to the first, though Pavlasek held in the opening game this time round after pulling off a perfectly-weighted lob-shot that landed teasingly on the baseline.

Pavlasek certainly gave his all, with his own impressive serves and assertive forehands down the line keeping the Serbian on his toes, but the gulf in class was clear to see.

Wimbledon Day Three: Murray makes it four Brits into the third round

The Czech looked to have the better of Djokovic in the third game of the second set after exchanging a quick flurry of drop shots, but it was the latter who game out on top with a reaching cross-court slice that landed well out of reach of an awe-struck Pavlesk.

Defiant but overwhelmed, the 22-year-old went on to win only two more games of the entire match. He came close to breaking Djokovic on his first time of asking in the fourth game of the third set but the Serbian fought back emphatically to hold serve.

From there, it was a matter of minutes as the Serb added the finishing touches to an encouraging performance on No.1 Court. On the back of today’s win, it certainly looks like there’s more to come from the former world No 1.