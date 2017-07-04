Novak Djokovic took just forty minutes to book his spot in the second round of Wimbledon, as opponent Martin Klizan retired with a calf injury during the second set of their match on Centre Court.

Klizan, who has been struggling with the injury over the last two months, grimaced his way through the warm-up and it quickly became apparent that he was not going to be able to finish the match — let alone compete with the former World No 1.

The Slovakian won his first three service games but began to seriously struggle half-way through the opening set, as Djokovic broke him in the eighth service game to take the set 6-3.

Klizan received a medical timeout at the end of the first set, but after being broken by Djokovic at the start of the second set, he decided to retire.

Djokovic will now play the Czech Adam Pavlasek for a place in the third round.

The Serbian dropped to World No 4 after his recent capitulation to Dominic Thiem at the French Open, his lowest world ranking since 2009.

Djokovic is through to the second round of Wimbledon ( Getty )

However, Djokovic has enjoyed an encouraging start to his grass court season, and won the Aegon International on Saturday to boost his hopes of a good performance at Wimbledon.

He is a three-time Wimbledon champion, but has not won a Grand Slam since last year’s French Open.