A triumphant Novak Djokovic has declared the fire is back in his belly, as the Serb prepares to play in the second week of Wimbledon.

​This time last year, Djokovic's shock defeat to Sam Querrey sparked a dramatic dip in form for the 12-time major champion, who admitted he had lost focus for personal reasons.

But, after winning the title at Eastbourne last weekend, he looked hungry in his third round match against Ernests Gulbis and his former coach Boris Becker noted the 30-year-old's demeanour while commentating for the BBC.

"It's the first time in a while I've seen the passion back," Becker said. "He wants to win desperately."

When Becker's assessment was put to Djokovic later, he said: "Boris knows me very well so he's right when he says that the passion is back.

"I've been feeling better on the court as I said in the last couple of months. But especially on the grass-court this season so far, every match that I've played, I felt very comfortable.

"Obviously when you're playing well, then you're feeling well and then you're even more I guess motivated, passionate to see how far it can take you."

Wimbledon Day Six: Federer and Djokovic through to the fourth round

Djokovic will now face French left-hander Adrian Mannarino, who recorded a surprise five-set victory over Gael Monfils.

If also leaves the world number four only two matches away from a potential semi-final showdown with Roger Federer after the Swiss beat Mischa Zverev 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 6-4.

Federer and Djokovic's victories mean it is the first time since 2014 that the game's 'big four' - also featuring Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray - have all made it to this stage at SW19.

"I think it's great. I'm not that surprised because I thought that everybody this week was going to find their form, especially speaking about Andy and Novak," Federer said.

"So I thought they did it very well. With me, I hoped I was going to be there and with Rafa's confidence, I thought he was also going to be there. So I'm not that surprised but it's great."

Federer is yet to drop a set at this year's Championships ( Getty )

Federer has been struggling with a head cold but the 35-year-old reported he was on the mend heading into the second week.

"I'm definitely feeling better," Federer said. "Today I feel 50 per cent better than I did two days ago.

"I'm happy things are progressing well and I hope on Monday I'm back to 100 per cent."

Dimitrov awaits for Federer (Getty)



Federer will now face Grigor Dimitrov, who became the beneficiary of the 11th injury retirement of this year's singles events when Dudi Sela retired trailing 6-1 6-1.

Two-time semi-finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had earlier seen his hopes of progress killed off in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Tsonga trailed American Sam Querrey 6-5 in the deciding set on Friday before fading light meant play was halted.

When they returned to Court Two the following morning, Tsonga instantly dropped serve to lose the contest 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7/5) 1-6 7-5.

Tsonga was immediately broken on Saturday ( Getty )

"I'm frustrated because I lost and I stayed like two minutes on court today," said Tsonga.

Milos Raonic is also through and will face 20-year-old Alexander Zverev in the next round.

Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych complete the bottom half of the draw.