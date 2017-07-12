The row over the state of Wimbledon’s prized green lawns has intensified after Novak Djokovic complained of a “hole” in the middle of Centre Court during his win against Adrian Mannarino.

The All England Club is famed for its impeccable grass courts, but at this year’s Championships a number of players have complained that the courts are not up to their usual high standard.

And Djokovic weighed in on the row by claiming the courts are among the worst he's played on in his 13 years at the All England Club, having frequently complained to the umpire during his match about a hole in the middle of the playing surface.

“The courts, honestly, are not that great this year and many players feel the same, but it is what it is,” Djokovic said in a television interview after his match ended. "I'm sure they're trying their best, but I've played on better courts."

Djokovic spent much of his fourth round match picking up or kicking away small portions of grass that had come loose on the visibly damaged baseline.

He made a number of complaints to the chair umpire, Carlos Bernardes, and animatedly pointed at divots in the surface immediately after winning the match.

“The fact is that the court is not in a great condition,” he complained immediately after his straight sets win.

“At the end of the match the chair umpire asked me about a hole, because midway through the match I mentioned there was a hole. He wanted me to show him so I showed him, and his reaction was not that great.

“Grass is probably the most demanding and complex surface for maintenance as the more you play on it, the worse it gets. But I have no doubt the groundsmen and everybody else is doing their best to have the court in the best playable condition at this moment. It is what it is.”

The courts have not been in their usual impeccable condition ( Getty )

Djokovic is far from the only player to complain about the state of the courts at this year’s Championships.

Last week the French player Kristina Mladenovic branded Court 18 ‘dangerous’, while World No 1 and defending champion Andy Murray criticised the condition of Centre Court after his third round victory over Fabio Fognini.

Such is the growing furore over the issue that the All England Club’s head groudsman has spoken out in defence of the state of the courts at this year’s Championships.

“We set them up to the exact standard that we've done in many previous years,” he said on Saturday.

“Obviously we listen to players, because their feedback is important. But the data shows to us those courts that are in question are within range of the other courts, and they are within the range of previous years.

“That's all we can work to, is the data that we feel is best for the health of the courts.”