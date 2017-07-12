It's men's quarter finals day at Wimbledon with all the big names gunning for a place in the last four.

Andy Murray will hope to continue the defence of his 2016 title when he takes on big serving American Sam Querrey while Roger Federer, looking for an eighth SW19 crown, faces Milos Raonic.

Novak Djokovic won't have things all his own way against Czech Tomas Berdych while Rafa Nadal's conqueror, Gilles Muller, faces No.7 seed Marin Cilic.

1/50 Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

2/50 Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/50 Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

4/50 Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

5/50 Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/50 Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

7/50 Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/50 Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

9/50 Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

10/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

11/50 Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

12/50 Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

13/50 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

14/50 Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

15/50 Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

16/50 Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

17/50 Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007. COLORSPORT

18/50 Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title. Colorsport / Imago

19/50 Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row. COLORSPORT

20/50 Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007. COLORSPORT

21/50 Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal. COLORSPORT

22/50 Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final. COLORSPORT

23/50 Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005. COLORSPORT

24/50 Federer plays a shot in 2005. COLORSPORT

25/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005. Colorsport

26/50 Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

27/50 Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005. COLORSPORT

28/50 Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003. COLORSPORT

29/50 Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena. COLORSPORT

30/50 Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002. Colorsport

31/50 Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001. Colorsport

32/50 Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001. Colorsport

33/50 Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001. Colorsport

34/50 Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000. COLORSPORT

35/50 Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999. COLORSPORT

36/50 Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

37/50 Pete Sampras celebrates. COLORSPORT

38/50 Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998. COLORSPORT

39/50 In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline. COLORSPORT

40/50 Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

41/50 Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington. COLORSPORT

42/50 Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court. Colorsport

43/50 Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995. COLORSPORT

44/50 Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

45/50 Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final. COLORSPORT

46/50 Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title. Colorsport

47/50 Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match. Colorsport

48/50 Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

49/50 Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

50/50 Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

Here's all you need to know ahead of Day Nine:

(All times BST, seeds in brackets)

Centre Court

13:00: (1) Andy Murray (Gbr) v (24) Sam Querrey (USA), (6) Milos Raonic (Can) v (3) Roger Federer (Swi)

Court 1

13:00: (16) Gilles Muller (Lux) v (7) Marin Cilic (Cro), (11) Tomas Berdych (Cze) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Court 2

11:30: (1) Henri Kontinen (Fin) & John Peers (Aus) v (10) Ryan Harrison (USA) & Michael Venus (Nzl), (8) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) & Casey Dellacqua (Aus) v (2) Ekaterina Makarova (Rus) & Elena Vesnina (Rus), John Peers (Aus) & Sabine Lisicki (Ger) v Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spa), Henri Kontinen (Fin) & Heather Watson (Gbr) v (4) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Sania Mirza (Ind)

Court 3

11:30: Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (Chi) & Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) v Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Franko Skugor (Cro), Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA) & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v (9) Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Monica Niculescu (Rom), (9) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Abigail Spears (USA) v Mate Pavic (Cro) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr), (15) Michael Venus (Nzl) & Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v (2) Bruno Soares (Bra) & Elena Vesnina (Rus)

Court 4

11:00: Ellie Douglas (USA) v (14) Sofia Sewing (USA), Louis Dussin (Fra) & Hugo Gaston (Fra) v (5) Gianni Ross (USA) & Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra), Esther Adeshina (Gbr) & Gemma Heath (Gbr) v Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez (USA) & Sofia Sewing (USA), Holly Fischer (Gbr) & Emma Raducanu (Gbr) v (8) Emiliana Arango (Col) & Ellie Douglas (USA)

It could be another rain-affected day's play



Court 5

11:00: Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros (Mex) v Blake Ellis (Aus), (1) Corentin Moutet (Fra) v Menelaos Efstathiou (Cyp), Juan Alejandro Hernandez Serrano (Mex) & Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros (Mex) v Simon Carr (Irl) & Alexandre Rotsaert (USA), Blake Ellis (Aus) & Matteo Martineau (Fra) v (4) Rudolf Molleker (Ger) & Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin), Tomas Machac (Cze) & Timofey Skatov (Rus) v Menelaos Efstathiou (Cyp) & Ryan Nijboer (Ned)

Court 6

11:00: Jacco Eltingh (Ned) & Paul Haarhuis (Ned) v Patrick McEnroe (USA) & Jeff Tarango (USA), Ann Li (USA) v Maja Chwalinska (Pol), Lea Boskovic (Cro) & Tatiana Pieri (Ita) v Valeriya Deminova (Rus) & Anastasia Kharitonova (Rus), (7) Amina Anshba (Rus) & Elena Rybakina (Rus) v Hurricane Tyra Black (USA) & Maja Chwalinska (Pol), Karolina Berankova (Cze) & Sofya Lansere (Rus) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) & Thaisa Grana Pedretti (Bra)

Court 7

11:00: (12) Yshai Oliel (Isr) v Matteo Martineau (Fra), (16) Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi (Arg) v Mohamed Ali Bellalouna (Tun), Andrew Fenty (USA) & Yshai Oliel (Isr) v Dan Added (Fra) & Zizou Bergs (Bel), (8) Sebastian Baez (Arg) & Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi (Arg) v Finn Bass (Gbr) & Aidan McHugh (Gbr), Maria Lourdes Carle (Arg) & Naho Sato (Jpn) v Zeel Desai (Ind) & Lulu Sun (Swi)

Court 8

11:00: (5) Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) v Patrick Kypson (USA), Marion Bartoli (Fra) & Iva Majoli (Cro) v Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario (Spa) & Selima Sfar (Tun), Lindsay Davenport (USA) & Maria Fernanda Alves (Bra) v Magdalena Maleeva (Bul) & Barbara Schett (Aut), Shinji Hazawa (Jpn) & Naoki Tajima (Jpn) v Francesco Forti (Ita) & Mattia Frinzi (Ita)

Court 9

11:00 George Loffhagen (Gbr) v (9) Rudolf Molleker (Ger), Katie Swan (Gbr) v (2) Whitney Osuigwe (USA), Thomas Bosancic (Aus) & Lukas Grief (USA) v Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (Fra) & Uisung Park (Kor), Elysia Bolton (USA) & Ann Li (USA) v Ylena In-Albon (Swi) & Simona Waltert (Swi), (4) Catherine McNally (USA) & Whitney Osuigwe (USA) v Emily Appleton (Gbr) & Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr)

Court 10

11:00: Fernanda Labrana (Chi) v (12) Mai Hontama (Jpn), (11) Jurij Rodionov (Aut) v Shinji Hazawa (Jpn), (6) Carson Branstine (Can) v , (3) Jurij Rodionov (Aut) & Michael Vrbensky (Cze) v Jack Draper (Gbr) & George Loffhagen (Gbr), (1) Carson Branstine (Can) & Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Maria Budin (Gbr) & Eliz Maloney (Gbr)

Court 11

11:00: (10) Xin Yu Wang (Chn) v Simona Waltert (Swi), Michael Vrbensky (Cze) v Sebastian Korda (USA), (5) Xin Yu Wang (Chn) & Xiyu Wang (Chn) v Ali Collins (Gbr) & Francesca Jones (Gbr), Sebastian Korda (USA) & Nicolas Mejia (Col) v Jack Molloy (Gbr) & Barnaby Smith (Gbr)

Court 12

11:30: (4) Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Marcelo Melo (Bra) v Kenneth Skupski (Gbr) & Neal Skupski (Gbr), Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) v Makoto Ninomiya (Jpn) & Renata Voracova (Cze), Andre Begemann (Ger) & Nicole Melichar (USA) v (11) Daniel Nestor (Can) & Andreja Klepac (Slo), Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Ana Konjuh (Cro) v (10) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Gabriela Dabrowski (Can), (2) Mario Ancic (Cro) & Jamie Delgado (Gbr) v Thomas Enqvist (Swe) & Thomas Johansson (Swe)

Court 14

11:00: Aidan McHugh (Gbr) v (6) Marko Miladinovic (Ser), Siddhant Banthia (Ind) & James Kent Trotter (Jpn) v (2) Axel Geller (Arg) & Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe), Ondrej Styler (Cze) & Alexey Zakharov (Rus) v (7) Marko Miladinovic (Ser) & Chun Hsin Tseng (Tpe), Oona Orpana (Fin) & Lara Schmidt (Ger) v (2) Taylor Johnson (USA) & Claire Liu (USA), Wayne Ferreira (Rsa) & Goran Ivanisevic (Cro) v Todd Woodbridge (Aus) & Mark Woodforde (Aus)

Court 15

11:00: Hamish Stewart (Gbr) v Francesco Forti (Ita), Barnaby Smith (Gbr) v (10) Oliver Crawford (USA), (6) Alafia Ayeni (USA) & Trent Bryde (USA) v Hamish Stewart (Gbr) & Dominic West (Gbr), Toru Horie (Jpn) & Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) v Oliver Crawford (USA) & Patrick Kypson (USA)

Court 16

11:00: (1) Kayla Day (USA) v Jule Niemeier (Ger), (16) En Shuo Liang (Tpe) v (3) Claire Liu (USA), v (15) Zeel Desai (Ind), En Shuo Liang (Tpe) & Ayumi Miyamoto (Jpn) v Olga Danilovic (Ser) & Kaja Juvan (Slo)

Court 17

11:00: Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (Fra) v Sam Riffice (USA), Sofya Lansere (Rus) v (9) Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col), Vasil Kirkov (USA) & Danny Thomas (USA) v Sam Riffice (USA) & Duarte Vale (Por), (1) Zsombor Piros (Hun) & Yibing Wu (Chn) v Mohamed Ali Bellalouna (Tun) & Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva (Bra)

Court 18

11:30: Cara Black (Zim) & Martina Navratilova (USA) v Kim Clijsters (Bel) & Rennae Stubbs (Aus), Greg Rusedski (Gbr) & Fabrice Santoro (Fra) v Lleyton Hewitt (Aus) & Mark Philippoussis (Aus), Tracy Austin (USA) & Helena Sukova (Cze) v Andrea Jaeger (USA) & Conchita Martinez (Spa), Fernando Gonzalez (Chi) & Sebastien Grosjean (Fra) v Justin Gimelstob (USA) & Ross Hutchins (Gbr), Henri Leconte (Fra) & Cedric Pioline (Fra) v (2) Andrew Castle (Gbr) & Michael Chang (USA)