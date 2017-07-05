Petra Kvitova’s Wimbledon dream dashed while Rafa Nadal marches on with victory over Donald Young

Petra Kvitova’s Wimbledon miracle ended last night as she was surprisingly knocked out in the second round by Madison Brengle. Kvitova, who heroically made it to Wimbledon just seven months after being stabbed, suffered with breathing difficulties and sickness and was beaten 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. The Czech admitted afterwards that she felt “really empty” after everything that has happened recently.

Two-time champion Kvitova had even been favourite for the ladies’ singles and she played well beating Johanna Larsson in straight sets in the first round. But Wednesday evening’s game on Court Number Two was a step too far as her body struggled with the exertion against the tenacious American Brengle.

Brengle was clearly moving better from the start and took the first set 6-3. Kvitova did remarkably well to fight back and win a brisk second set 6-1 but when Brengle re-asserted herself Kvitova could not match her anymore. Kvitova needed medical treatment in the third set, and while she continued to battle on, she simply felt too ill to perform. It was a frustrating way to go out for Kvitova, whose mere presence at Wimbledon was a triumph of personal courage.

“I just couldn’t handle it today,” Kvitova admitted afterwards. “I was really trying, but I could not breath and I was feeling a bit sick. When the match got longer and longer, I felt a little bit sick and tired, so I couldn’t really move. I felt like an animal, a very slow animal.”

Kvitova was proud of her return but drained by her efforts over the last few months. “It was kind of fairy tale, but on the other hand it was very tough,” Kvitova said. “No one knows how hard I had to work to be back, so it feels more disappointing than normal.”

“On the other hand, it’s been great to be here again. It was my goal to play this event this year, and that's what I did. Deep in myself I feel very grateful to have this opportunity, but sad that I have to leave this early.”

Madison Brengle reacts after going 5-2 up in the third set ( Getty )

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal marched into the third round with a competitive straight sets win over American Donald Young. Nadal looked just as strong as he did against John Millman in the first round and beat Young 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.

Nadal has been victim to a series of giant-killings over the past few years, going out three times to players from outside the top 100, but there has been no sign of such upset here this year. Young is a lively player and he refused to roll over, especially in the third set, where he fought and fought, breaking Nadal and extending the third set to 51 minutes. But ultimately Nadal had too much for him and will now be in the third round, for the first time since 2014 and only the second time since 2011.

Rafa Nadal beat his opponent in straight sets ( Getty )

Venus Williams took three sets to beat China’s Qiang Wang on Number One Court. The veteran five-time champion stumbled in the first set, blowing a position of dominance to lose 6-4. But Venus quickly rediscovered her poise and pulled away, winning the next two sets 6-4 and 6-1 to stride into the third round.

This was Venus’ 97th Wimbledon match, more than any other active player, and she will play Japanese player Naomi Osaka in her 98th match here in the third round. 37-year-old Williams put her longevity down to her love of the game.

“I totally look forward, that's the kind of person I am,” she said. “The past is something that you can't change, if it was good or bad. I like to live in the future. I want to accomplish more. I don't want to think about the past, it's done.”

Romanian second seed Simona Halep continued her good form with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia. Halep has won both of her matches in straight sets so far and will face Chinese Shuai Peng in the third round.

Also on Number One court, Japanese ninth seed Kei Nishikori was made to work by Ukrainian qualifier Sergiy Stakhovsky but eventually triumphed 6-4, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6.