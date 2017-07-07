Karen Khachanov may be regarded as one of tennis’ brightest young talents, but he has a way to go before he can compete with the likes of 15-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The Russian was blown away at Wimbledon on Friday, with Nadal wrapping up an impressive 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) victory.

Nadal may have turned 31 at the beginning of last month, making him a full decade older than rising star Khachanov, but he burst out of the traps on Centre Court and had the first set wrapped up in just 22-minutes. He twice broke Khachanov at the start of the match and looked in the sort of form that saw him secure an unprecedented tenth Roland Garros title earlier this summer.

“For a set and a half I was playing fantastic,” Nadal commented after his win. “And then I became a little bit worst. But in general terms very well, very happy.”

Khachanov should take encouragement from the manner in which he grew into the match, even holding a set point against Nadal in the third. But an audacious drop shot winner saw Nadal edge away from danger, before he won the match when a shattered Khachanov belted a service return long.

“The way he started, he was returning all my serves and was putting a lot of pressure and hitting the forehand so hard,” a rather dazed looking Khachanov conceded afterwards. “So I didn't know where to go, where to move.

“And then in the second set I think I started to step in more. I tried to hit also more through, more harder, and I think he started to miss more. It became more open.”

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







30 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017

























































1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

Nadal, who is attempting to win his third Wimbledon title, will next play Gilles Muller, who ended the hopes of Great Britain’s Aljaz Bedene earlier in the day.

And Nadal knows that Muller — a 34-year-old veteran with one of the most awkward serves on the tour — will pose an altogether different threat.

Wimbledon Day Four: Djokovic sails into third round

“He's one of the toughest opponents possible on this surface especially,” Nadal added. “It’s his best surface without a doubt. He has a great serve, a great volley. He play well from the baseline here.

“So yeah, he's a tough, tough opponent. At the same time we are in the round of 16. You cannot expect to have an easy opponents. So it is a very tough one because he played a lot on grass this year. Let’s see if I am amble to keep playing well.”