Rafael Nadal needs no reminder of the dangers posed by left-handers from Luxembourg -- after all his first taste of defeat on Wimbledon's lawns was against one such player.

Twelve years on and that same man, Gilles Muller, could ambush Nadal's attempt to land a third title.

As Wimbledon swings into its second week Nadal is looking supreme, but 34-year-old grasscourt specialist Muller represents an altogether different challenge with his old-school serve-and-volley style that so bamboozled the Spaniard 12 years ago.

Of the 16 survivors in the men's draw, Muller is most likely to be seen following his serve into the net -- a tactic he has employed on a quarter of his deliveries so far, racking up an impressive 82 percent success rate.

All the more surprising considering there is not a single grass court in Luxembourg and 16th seed Muller admits he had not a clue how to play on the surface when he first encountered it.

“I remember when I first played on grass, it was at a junior invitational tournament at (London's) Queen's Club," Muller said ahead of the second week of Wimbledon.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







30 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017

























































1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

"It wasn't love at first sight! I got killed in my first match by a Mexican called Santiago Gonzales.

“In the beginning I had no clue what to do but after that I got to the junior final (at Wimbledon). I fell in love with grass pretty quickly. Not love at first sight, but pretty fast.”

Muller used those lawn skills to his advantage in 2005 when he faced Nadal, who a few weeks earlier had won the first of his 10 French Open titles, in the second round of Wimbledon -- giving the young Mallorcan a four-set schooling.

Muller got the better of Nadal in 2005 (Getty)



“I've got good memories facing Rafa here,” Muller, who met Nadal again in 2011, losing in straight sets, added.

“The first time I played him here I beat him, Second time I lost in three sets, but I had a set point in the first set and was up a mini-break in the second set (tiebreak).

“It's true I beat him in 2005 but he's improved a little bit on grass since then! He's won the title twice.”

Wimbledon Day Six: Federer and Djokovic through to the fourth round

Muller is only the second man from Luxembourg to appear in a grand slam tournament, the other being Gaston Wampach who played in the 1946 and 1947 French Open tournaments.

“Every time I step on court it seems like some kind of first for a Luxembourg player,” Muller, who has reached the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time, said.

“Beating Nadal would go off the scale back home and, while victory would be a huge shock, Muller will walk on Court One feeling confident -- especially as the surface on that showcourt plays quicker than the outside courts.

Nadal is hoping to win a third Wimbledon title ( Getty )

“Of course, the quicker the better for me," Muller, bumped up from his ATP ranking of 26 to 16th seed at Wimbledon after a superb run in the European grasscourt season, said.

“I played on Court 18 and 12 here this week and they were the slowest grass courts I've ever played on.

“Of course I feel that I can beat Rafa. He is looking good and injury free. But if I didn't think I could win I would not bother going out on the court.”