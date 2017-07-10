  1. Sport
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer strolls through as 'Baby Fed' remains well in his master's shadow

Federer kept his quest for a record eighth Wimbledon crown on track on Monday, dispatching Dimitrov 6-4 6-2 6-4 to progress into the quarter-finals

Click to follow
The Independent Online
federer-wins.jpg
Federer is the current favourite to win the Tournament Getty

Roger Federer continued his serene Wimbledon progress with a straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The Swiss star, yet to drop a set, stayed on course for a record eighth All England Club title with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory in one hour and 37 minutes.

Dimitrov, the 13th seed from Bulgaria, was supposed to provide a tough test for the third seed on Centre Court.

  • Read more

Manic Monday overshadowed by sexism row as World No 1's lead criticism

Nicknamed 'Baby Fed' as a youngster for his resemblance in playing style to the 18-time major champion, Dimitrov was a semi-finalist at Queen's and has looked in good touch at SW19.

But Federer scarcely had to break into a sweat as he cruised into the quarter-finals.

Dimitrov had never beaten Federer in five previous attempts, but this was their first meeting on grass.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017

The best pictures from The Championships 2017

  • 1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans watch the play on a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids wait to enter a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A general view of court 10.

    Getty Images

  • 6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.

    Getty Images

  • 7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A general view of Court No 1.

    Getty Images

  • 8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.

    Getty Images

  • 9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.

    Getty Images

  • 10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?

    Getty Images

  • 11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A fan drinks champagne.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    The Championships were first held in 1877.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Players chairs are pictured.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Pimm's.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ground staff talk.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Selfie!

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Court attendants sit to the site of a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A ball boy rolls a ball.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A fan walks between outside courts.

    AFP/Getty Images

A tight first set went with serve until, in time-honoured fashion, Federer applied the pressure and secured his break in the ninth game before serving out the set.

Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014, never really recovered as Federer simply moved through the gears.

Already a break up, a dropped service game in the third caused minor irritation for Federer, but he promptly broke back to snuff out any chance of a Dimitrov comeback.

federer-dimitrov.jpg
Federer strolled past his Bulgarian opponent (Getty)

After reaching his 50th grand slam quarter-final, Federer told the BBC: "He gave me some opportunities and I was happy to take advantage of them.

"I felt it was a terrific match for me, I didn't expect it to go that easy.

"I missed the clay court season but to win this you need a bit of luck and feel great. I can move freely, I'm thrilled to be in the quarters and it will be tough whoever I play."

Andre Agassi on Wimbledon tournament favourites

The scheduling of matches has been a major talking point, with the men holding sway on the show courts.

Federer added: "It is still very special for me, I feel privileged to play Centre Court still when they could have put Rafa (Nadal), Novak (Djokovic) or a women's match on.

"I hope I paid them back by playing an exciting match."

Comments