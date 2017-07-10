Roger Federer continued his serene Wimbledon progress with a straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The Swiss star, yet to drop a set, stayed on course for a record eighth All England Club title with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory in one hour and 37 minutes.

Dimitrov, the 13th seed from Bulgaria, was supposed to provide a tough test for the third seed on Centre Court.

Nicknamed 'Baby Fed' as a youngster for his resemblance in playing style to the 18-time major champion, Dimitrov was a semi-finalist at Queen's and has looked in good touch at SW19.

But Federer scarcely had to break into a sweat as he cruised into the quarter-finals.

Dimitrov had never beaten Federer in five previous attempts, but this was their first meeting on grass.

A tight first set went with serve until, in time-honoured fashion, Federer applied the pressure and secured his break in the ninth game before serving out the set.

Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014, never really recovered as Federer simply moved through the gears.

Already a break up, a dropped service game in the third caused minor irritation for Federer, but he promptly broke back to snuff out any chance of a Dimitrov comeback.

After reaching his 50th grand slam quarter-final, Federer told the BBC: "He gave me some opportunities and I was happy to take advantage of them.

"I felt it was a terrific match for me, I didn't expect it to go that easy.

"I missed the clay court season but to win this you need a bit of luck and feel great. I can move freely, I'm thrilled to be in the quarters and it will be tough whoever I play."

The scheduling of matches has been a major talking point, with the men holding sway on the show courts.

Federer added: "It is still very special for me, I feel privileged to play Centre Court still when they could have put Rafa (Nadal), Novak (Djokovic) or a women's match on.

"I hope I paid them back by playing an exciting match."