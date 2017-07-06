Everything you need to know ahead of Federer's match against Lajovic

Roger Federer will be out to complete unfinished business at Wimbledon on Thursday after he was denied a chance to savour match-point glory in his first-round match.
Seven-times champion Federer takes on Dusan Lajovic in round two, and will be hoping to put on an entertaining show from start to finish after Tuesday's fans were left feeling rather short-changed.
Federer's opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov, pulled out when trailing 3-6 0-3, to hand Federer an easy route into the second round.
Here’s everything you need to know as Federer attempts to make it into the third round for the fourth successive year.
Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships
Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships
-
1/50
Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
2/50
Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
3/50
Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
4/50
Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
5/50
Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
6/50
Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
7/50
Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
8/50
Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
9/50
Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
10/50
Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
11/50
Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011.
Ian MacNicol
-
12/50
Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011.
Ian MacNicol
-
13/50
Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final.
Kieran Galvin / Colorsport
-
14/50
Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva.
Kieran Galvin / Colorsport
-
15/50
Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009.
COLORSPORT / Cowie
-
16/50
Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009.
COLORSPORT / Cowie
-
17/50
Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007.
COLORSPORT
-
18/50
Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title.
Colorsport / Imago
-
19/50
Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row.
COLORSPORT
-
20/50
Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007.
COLORSPORT
-
21/50
Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal.
COLORSPORT
-
22/50
Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final.
COLORSPORT
-
23/50
Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005.
COLORSPORT
-
24/50
Federer plays a shot in 2005.
COLORSPORT
-
25/50
Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005.
Colorsport
-
26/50
Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.
-
27/50
Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005.
COLORSPORT
-
28/50
Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003.
COLORSPORT
-
29/50
Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena.
COLORSPORT
-
30/50
Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002.
Colorsport
-
31/50
Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001.
Colorsport
-
32/50
Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001.
Colorsport
-
33/50
Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001.
Colorsport
-
34/50
Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000.
COLORSPORT
-
35/50
Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999.
COLORSPORT
-
36/50
Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
37/50
Pete Sampras celebrates.
COLORSPORT
-
38/50
Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998.
COLORSPORT
-
39/50
In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline.
COLORSPORT
-
40/50
Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate.
Colorsport / Andrew Cowie
-
41/50
Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington.
COLORSPORT
-
42/50
Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court.
Colorsport
-
43/50
Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995.
COLORSPORT
-
44/50
Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995.
Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser
-
45/50
Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final.
COLORSPORT
-
46/50
Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title.
Colorsport
-
47/50
Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match.
Colorsport
-
48/50
Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.
-
49/50
Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.
-
50/50
Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd.
Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser
What time is it?
Federer is last up on Centre Court, after Kyle Edmund’s match against Gael Monfils, and Karolina Pliskova’s against Magdalena Rybarikova.
Expect to see Fed out on court around 5pm.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be live on BBC One.
Who is Dusan Lajovic?
A 27-year-old Slovenia, who excels on clay. He has reached two ATP finals – losing at the Vegeta Croatia Open in 2014 and winning the Istanbul Open a year later – and reached the fourth round of the French Open in 2014.
However, he’s only made it past the first round of Wimbledon once before, in 2014, when he lost to Poland’s Łukasz Kubot in four sets in the second.
What’s the head to head record?
The pair have never player against one another before.
What has Federer been saying?
“The thing what's nice about when you're not playing tournaments is that you're in charge of your daily routines. If you're carrying an injury, well, you don't have to practice. If you don't feel so well, you're sick, whatever, you don't have to play through it. That's nice about it.
“But, of course, at the end I'm a tennis player, I'm a match player, that's why I want to be. Sometimes you have to reset to come back there.
“I just think for me to have this sort of really, like, big distance to actually playing matches and understanding that I won't be around for a long time, really put me in a place where I could really relax and do other things, not think about tennis day-to-day.”
What are the odds?
Roger Federer to win: 1/100
Dusan Lajovic to win: 42/1
- More about:
- Wimbledon
- Wimbledon 2017
- Roger Federer
- Dusan Lajovic