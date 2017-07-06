Dusan Lajovic will always be able to say that he once led Roger Federer on Centre Court but, for this year at least, that will be the extent of the 27-year-old Serb’s claim to Wimbledon fame.
While Federer is through to the third round here for the 15th time in his career, Lajovic has never gone that far in his four appearances at the All England Club. He has never won back-to-back matches on grass at tour level and has never beaten a top 10 opponent.
However, the Serb could not have made a better start. After Lajovic had held his own serve in the opening game, Federer immediately went 0-40 down in the second. Although he recovered to deuce, the seven-time Wimbledon champion was broken two points later when he put a lame forehand into the net.
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
-
1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.
AFP/Getty Images
-
2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans watch the play on a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids wait to enter a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.
AFP/Getty Images
-
5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of court 10.
Getty Images
-
6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.
Getty Images
-
7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of Court No 1.
Getty Images
-
8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.
Getty Images
-
9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.
Getty Images
-
10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?
Getty Images
-
11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan drinks champagne.
AFP/Getty Images
-
12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships were first held in 1877.
AFP/Getty Images
-
13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Players chairs are pictured.
AFP/Getty Images
-
15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Pimm's.
AFP/Getty Images
-
16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.
AFP/Getty Images
-
17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ground staff talk.
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Selfie!
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Court attendants sit to the site of a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.
AFP/Getty Images
-
24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.
AFP/Getty Images
-
25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball boy rolls a ball.
AFP/Getty Images
-
26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.
AFP/Getty Images
-
27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.
AFP/Getty Images
-
28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."
AFP/Getty Images
-
29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.
AFP/Getty Images
-
30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan walks between outside courts.
AFP/Getty Images
Federer admitted afterwards that he had felt nervous at the start, which was a surprising admission given his experience and status in the game. However, he might also have been feeling short of matchplay time after Alexandr Dolgopolov’s retirement early in the second set of their first-round match.
Nevertheless, it did not take long for normal service to be resumed as Federer broke back in the third game as Lajovic missed a forehand on break point.
Those were the only breaks of serve in the first set, which went to a tie-break. If much of the opening set had been reasonably close the tie-break was not as Federer won it 7-0.
Although there was only one break of serve in the second set, Federer looked firmly in control by this stage. The Swiss had six break points in the second set while Lajovic had none.
Federer broke again in the opening game of the third set and a further break enabled the Swiss to serve out for victory. He completed the task with his ninth ace to secure a third-round meeting with Germany’s Mischa Zverev.
“I couldn’t get rid of the nerves and just struggled to find my rhythm,” Federer said afterwards. “I struggled through that first set and was happy to get rid of those nerves in the end.”
- More about:
- Roger Federer
- Wimbledon 2017