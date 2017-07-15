The statistics do not look good for Marin Cilic. As he prepares to face Roger Federer in Sunday’s men’s singles final here at the All England Club the 28-year-old Croatian will be all too aware of the weight of history that is on the side of his 35-year-old opponent.
Cilic is aiming to become the first player outside the “Big Four” – Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - to win this title since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002. Indeed, he is only the second player (after Milos Raonic) outside that elite group to reach the final since 2010.
The world No 6 has one Grand Slam title to his name, having played the best tennis of his career to win the 2014 US Open, but for the most part he has struggled to upset the odds in the biggest events.
Cilic has lost 11 of his last 12 matches against top five opponents at the Grand Slam tournaments, his only victory having been against Federer in New York en route to that 2014 title.
His head-to-head record against Federer does not provide much reason for optimism either. The win at Flushing Meadows was Cilic’s only victory over the Swiss in their seven career meetings, though their quarter-final encounter here last year was very close. Federer came back to win from two sets down and saved a match point.
“Obviously I'm going to look back to that match 12 months ago,” Cilic said.
“I definitely believe in my own abilities to get through and win.
“I would say that I'm now in a little bit better form, maybe just slightly mentally stronger, maybe learned a few more lessons, valuable lessons. But it’s still a final. It's never easy to deal with it. You never know how your emotions are going to be when you enter that Centre Court.
“I'm believing that I have the ability and that I have a good game. I’ve played really well during the tournament. That is obviously very important in giving me a lot of confidence to prepare for this final.”
He added: “I still know that it's a big mountain to climb. Roger is playing maybe some of the best tennis of his career at the moment and is having a great season, so I know it's going to be a huge challenge. But I believe I’m ready.”
Cilic, who will climb into the world’s top five for the first time if he wins, is aiming to become only the second Croat to claim the title here following Goran Ivanisevic’s 2001 triumph.
For Federer, meanwhile, the stakes are even higher. The Swiss is hoping to become the first man in history to win the singles title here eight times. He currently shares the record of seven with William Renshaw and Pete Sampras.
At 35 years and 342 days Federer would also be the oldest man to win Wimbledon in the Open era. In winning this year’s Australian Open he became the oldest men’s Grand Slam singles champion since 37-year-old Ken Rosewall won Down Under in 1972.
Sunday’s final will be Federer’s 102nd match at Wimbledon, which equals the men’s Open era record currently held by Jimmy Connors. He is competing at his 70th Grand Slam tournament, which equals Fabrice Santoro’s record total, and his 19th successive Wimbledon, which equals Connors’ all-time mark.
Federer would also become only the second man in history – after Nadal, the 10-times French Open champion - to win the same Grand Slam event eight or more times. He is already the first man to reach 11 Grand Slam finals at the same event, while his 29th Grand Slam final will put him seven clear of Nadal, the second man on the all-time list.
“It makes me really happy to be making history here at Wimbledon,” Federer said. “It's a big deal. I love this tournament. All my dreams came true here as a player. To have another chance to go for number eight now, to be so close at this stage, is a great feeling.”
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
-
1/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
US player Venus Williams prepares to recieve serve from Britain's Johanna Konta during her women's singles semi-final win on the tenth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
-
2/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Johanna Konta of Great Britain during her semi final loss against Venus Williams of The United States on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
-
3/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Sir Cliff Richard looks on from the centre court royal box on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Alastair Grant/Pool/Getty Images
-
4/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Stefan Olsson in action during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships
Steven Paston/PA Wire
-
5/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Gordon Reid in action during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships
Steven Paston/PA Wire
-
6/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Johanna Konta talks to her trainer prior to her semi-final against Venus Williams on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships
PA
-
7/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A member of staff adds names to the order of play board prior to the start of the action on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships
Adam Davy/PA Wire
-
8/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators are led into the grounds on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships
Steven Paston/PA Wire
-
9/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles quarter-final match
Getty
-
10/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he uses a towel during a break in play against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Croatia's Marin Cilic serves to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty
-
12/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing a point against US player Sam Querrey in their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships
Daniel Leal-Olivas
-
13/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ground staff work on court three ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Ramos/Getty Images
-
14/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Rufus, a Harris hawk, sit on a seat on Centre Court ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Ramos/Getty Images
-
15/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova waits to receive a serve from US player Coco Vandeweghe during their women's singles quarter-final match, after it re-commenced on a covered Centre Court, after rain delayed the match on Court One, on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
-
16/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Coco Vandeweghe of The United States in discussion with the chair umpire during the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
-
17/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
US player Coco Vandeweghe returns against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships
Daniel Leal-Olivas
-
18/55
The covers are pulled across court two during the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia and Coco Vandeweghe of The United States on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Julian Finney/Getty Images
-
19/55
A steward wrestles with an umbrella in the wind as rain delays play in the women's singles quarter-final match between Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and US player Coco Vandeweghe on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Johanna Konta of Great Britain celebrates victory after the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Michael Steele/Getty
-
21/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A spectator attempts to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
David Ramos/Getty Images
-
22/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Johanna Konta of Great Britain and Simona Halep of Romania on the screens on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
David Ramos/Getty Images
-
23/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
David Ramos/Getty Images
-
24/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships
Adrian Dennis/AFP
-
25/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators watch the action on centre court on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Michael Steele/Getty Images
-
26/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.
AFP/Getty Images
-
27/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans watch the play on a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
28/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids wait to enter a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
29/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.
AFP/Getty Images
-
30/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of court 10.
Getty Images
-
31/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.
Getty Images
-
32/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of Court No 1.
Getty Images
-
33/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.
Getty Images
-
34/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.
Getty Images
-
35/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?
Getty Images
-
36/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan drinks champagne.
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships were first held in 1877.
AFP/Getty Images
-
38/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.
AFP/Getty Images
-
39/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Players chairs are pictured.
AFP/Getty Images
-
40/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Pimm's.
AFP/Getty Images
-
41/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.
AFP/Getty Images
-
42/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
43/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ground staff talk.
AFP/Getty Images
-
44/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.
AFP/Getty Images
-
45/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.
AFP/Getty Images
-
46/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Selfie!
AFP/Getty Images
-
47/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Court attendants sit to the site of a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
48/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.
AFP/Getty Images
-
49/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.
AFP/Getty Images
-
50/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball boy rolls a ball.
AFP/Getty Images
-
51/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.
AFP/Getty Images
-
52/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.
AFP/Getty Images
-
53/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."
AFP/Getty Images
-
54/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.
AFP/Getty Images
-
55/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan walks between outside courts.
AFP/Getty Images
Victory would continue a remarkable year for Federer. Since taking a six-month break in the second half of 2016 to rest a knee problem he has come back to play some of the best tennis of his career. After his victories at the Australian Open and the Masters Series events in Indian Wells and Miami, he now feels ready to complete his greatest triumph of all.
“I was just totally surprised by Australia, Indian Wells and Miami,” Federer said. “I was hoping to be in good shape when the grass-court season came around.
“The first three or four months were just like a dream really. This was something I was working towards, to be in good shape at Wimbledon. I'm happy it's paying off here now.”
He added: “I think where the past Grand Slam finals, the days between the semi and the final, help me is just to stay calm throughout the process. The good thing is that I'm not carrying an injury like I did a little bit in Australia, where I had a hamstring problem. I’m feeling good this year, so that really relaxes you in a major way.”
- More about:
- Wimbledon
- Wimbledon 2017
- Marin Cilic
- Roger Federer
- Australian Open