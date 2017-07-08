Roger Federer is one of the favourites to seal his eighth Wimbledon this year after winning the Australian Open. Federer followed up his victory in Melbourne with titles in Indian Wells and Miami, then skipped the entire claycourt season to focus on his preparations for SW19.

He was rusty upon his return to the grass in Stuttgart but hit his stride in Halle, where he claimed his ninth title without dropping a set.

The 35-year-old has reached the third round without dropping a set this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about his third round match against Mischa Zverev, an old-school serve and volley player bidding to reach the fourth round of the championships for the first time in six appearances.

1/10 Andy Murray - No 1 seed Murray will be defending Wimbledon title, and looking for his third triumph at the championships this year. However, he has suffered a setback in his warm-up prior to the tournament, struggling with a hip injury and being forced to withdraw from an exhibition match in Hurlingham. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 Novak Djokovic – No 2 seed The Serb is still looking for a revival this season after a long-lasting breakdown in form, which cost him his No 1 spot last year. Djokovic hopes to benefit from teaming up with The 1992 Championships champion Andre Agassi. Getty Images

3/10 Roger Federer – No 3 seed After winning the Australian Open in January, Federer skipped the clay-court season in order to maximise his preparation before grass tournaments start. After his impressive win at Halle, the Swiss is set to fight for his eight Wimbledon title. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/10 Rafael Nadal – No 4 seed Although Nadal won his favourite Roland Garros earlier in June, he says he is not “at the level he wants to compete” before Wimbledon. He lost an exhibition match in Hurlingham 6-3 6-2 to Tomas Berdych in just 59 minutes. AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Stan Wawrinka – No 5 seed Wawrinka was upset by Feliciano Lopez in the first round of Queen’s. Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam tournament the Swiss has never won. Getty Images

6/10 Milos Raonic – No 6 seed Similarly to Wawrinka, the Canadian left the Aegon Championships in the first round after being stunned by wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raonic reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Andy Murray. Getty Images for LTA

7/10 Marin Cilic – No 7 seed Cilic played in the Queen’s final last week, and lost to Feliciano Lopez 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (10-8) without losing a single game in the match. Getty Images

8/10 Dominic Thiem – No 8 seed Thiem has beaten both Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal this year. However, he surprisingly lost in the first round of Antalaya Open to India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan two days ago. Getty Images

9/10 Kei Nishikori – No 9 seed Nishikori had to retire in the round of 16 match at Halle Open against Karen Khatchanov. However, he was seen training as usual and should be ready for Wimbledon. Bongarts/Getty Images

10/10 Alexander Zverev – No 10 seed Zverev reached the final at Halle Open, where he lost decisively to Roger Federer 6-1 6-3. The 20-year-old German, however, is playing best season of his career, reaching top 10 in the ATP ranking for the first time ever. Bongarts/Getty Images

What time is it?

Federer is third up on Centre Court. Agnieszka Radwanska is first up against Timea Bacsinszky, which could well go to three, while Novak Djokovic is next up, and should dispatch of Ernests Gulbis in straight sets.

So all things considered, expect a half 5-ish start time.

Where can I watch it?

BBC One will be showing live coverage. You can watch the match online, too.

What’s the head-to-head record like?

The pair have played each other four times before, with Federer winning on all four occasions.

They first met at the Italian Open in 2009, with Federer winning in straight sets. They have twice played on grass at Halle — with Federer winning in straight sets on both occasions — while their only grand slam meeting came earlier this year, at the Australian Open. Again, Federer won in straight sets.

Federer’s probably going to win this in straight sets, isn’t he?

What are their career Wimbledon records like?

Roger Federer: 84-11

​Mischa Zverev: 3-4

What are they saying?

Roger Federer: “I have played him on several occasions now, and he's played me different every time. In Australia he played me really close on the second serve and would try to attack me, everything that he saw that was short he would come.

“Whereas in Halle when I played him he played from way back, which is highly unusual on the grass. Especially second serve.

“So I guess I don't know quite what to expect in the match on Saturday," added Federer, who will be posed very different questions by the left-hander.

“Because he serves and volleys, points are played differently. I will train and warm up with left-handed players.

“I think that's the biggest switch always when you play against an opponent who is left-handed, that whole swinging serve, kicking serve, especially getting used to the returning is most important.”

Zverev is a tricky opponent (Getty)

Mischa Zverev: “I think this time I will try to go all or nothing, maybe even more than before. I don't know.

“Hopefully he's going to have not his best day, because if he has one of those days, it's really tough to beat him. It's very tough, believe me. Then see how it goes.

“It depends how he serves. See how the bounce is, see if I can read his serve well on grass or not. We'll see. I haven't decided myself yet.”

Odds

Roger Federer to win: 1/33

Mischa Zverev to win: 12/1