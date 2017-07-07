Seventh seed Marin Cilic moved into the second week of Wimbledon on Friday, beating the American Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4, in an emotional third-round match.
Johnson, who was playing at Wimbledon for the first time since the sudden death of his father, appeared to break down during a change of ends during the third set, and finished the match in tears.
His father, Steve Johnson Snr, was a well-regarded tennis coach and was ever present at all of his son’s matches before his unexpected passing. He died in his sleep aged just 58, three weeks before the French Open.
Cilic, who is attempting to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for a fourth successive year, kept his celebrations to a minimum after his victory and wished Johnson well in his post-match press conference.
“I actually didn't see before he came to the net to shake my hand, and I saw that he was extremely emotional at that moment,” he commented shortly after his win.
“You know, for me, it's impossible to compare that to anything, because I have never experienced something like that, and to have such a loss. So, you know, for me to see him still playing and still fighting in that way, it's just amazing.
“You know, the only thing I wish for him is the best of luck for the rest of the year. I hope that he's obviously going to have really good success.”
The big-serving Croat is considered something of a dark horse at this year’s Championships and took his aces tally to 63 for the tournament, as he ended Johnson's Wimbledon run.
Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, is one of only two people, alongside Stan Wawrinka, to have won a grand slam in the last seven years outside of the game's dominant quartet of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
Having reached the final at Queen's in the traditional Wimbledon warmup, his grasscourt game is in good shape and he eased past Johnson with minimum fuss.
The Croat took the first set when he broke in the 10th game and claimed the second in a tiebreak
After both players struggled to hold serve at the start of the third, Cilic took control before wrapping up the contest when the American dumped a forehand return into the net.
Next up for Cilic is Roberto Bautista Agut, who reached the fourth round with a shock victory over Japanese ninth seed Kei Nishikori.
