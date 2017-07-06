The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club was founded as a private club on 23 July 1868, originally known as “The All England Croquet Club”. Eight years later lawn tennis was added to the list of activities at the club, and 12 months later the club held its first Lawn Tennis Championship. 'Wimbledon' was born.

This year, The Championships celebrate their 140th anniversary, with the All England Club looking better than ever.

The grounds of the club have changed a lot over the past few years, with the installation of a retractable roof to Centre Court prior to the 2009 Championships one of the most significant developments.

This year, work began on installing a roof over No 1 Court, too. The All England Club first confirmed this development in 2013, and the roof is expected to be in place for the summer of 2019.

The beginning of the 2017 Championships were blessed with good weather, with only minor rain delays on the afternoon of the first day of play.

However, the middle of the first week was blighted by ‘Flying Ant Day’, with a number of players less than impressed by the swarming insects bugging them while on court.

Here, we round-up some of the finest photographs taken at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.