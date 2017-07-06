Rafael Nadal reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2014 after the Spaniard cruised past American Donald Young in straight sets.

Nadal endured a second-round loss to Dustin Brown in 2015 and missed last year's tournament through injury, but his bid to secure a 16th grand slam title this fortnight was never put in danger on Centre Court.

He needed just over two hours to see off Young 6-4 6-2 7-5 and the world number two will now face the talented Russian Karen Khachanov for a place in the last 16.

Meanwhile defending champion Andy Murray made short work of former giant-killer Brown to keep his Wimbledon title defence on track.

The world number one showed no signs of the hip problems which hindered his build-up to Wimbledon in a routine 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over his dreadlocked opponent from Germany.

Murray was joined in round three by seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, a 7-6 (7/2) 6-4 7-5 winner over Germany's Florian Mayer.