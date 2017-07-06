  1. Sport
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2017: Watch highlights of the third day of The Championships

Catch-up on Wednesday's action by watching our video highlights

Rafael Nadal reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2014 after the Spaniard cruised past American Donald Young in straight sets.

Nadal endured a second-round loss to Dustin Brown in 2015 and missed last year's tournament through injury, but his bid to secure a 16th grand slam title this fortnight was never put in danger on Centre Court.

He needed just over two hours to see off Young 6-4 6-2 7-5 and the world number two will now face the talented Russian Karen Khachanov for a place in the last 16.

Meanwhile defending champion Andy Murray made short work of former giant-killer Brown to keep his Wimbledon title defence on track.

The world number one showed no signs of the hip problems which hindered his build-up to Wimbledon in a routine 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over his dreadlocked opponent from Germany.

Murray was joined in round three by seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, a 7-6 (7/2) 6-4 7-5 winner over Germany's Florian Mayer.

