Venus Williams continued to put the new generation in their place as she defeated French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.
Ostapenko was only a few weeks old when Williams made her Wimbledon debut 20 years ago.
And the 37-year-old Williams made experience count in a 6-3 7-5 victory to move closer to a sixth title at the All England Club.
Williams has not won a grand slam crown since lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the fifth time nine years ago.
But she has been getting closer, reaching the semi-finals here 12 months ago and then losing to sister Serena in the final of the Australian Open in January.
Williams' longevity has been accentuated by the age of her Wimbledon opponents, who have also included two 19-year-olds and a 21-year-old.
Ostapenko was the junior champion here only three years ago and would certainly have been more fancied to make her slam breakthrough on grass than clay until her stunning performance at Roland Garros.
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
-
1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.
AFP/Getty Images
-
2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans watch the play on a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids wait to enter a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.
AFP/Getty Images
-
5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of court 10.
Getty Images
-
6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.
Getty Images
-
7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of Court No 1.
Getty Images
-
8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.
Getty Images
-
9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.
Getty Images
-
10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?
Getty Images
-
11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan drinks champagne.
AFP/Getty Images
-
12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships were first held in 1877.
AFP/Getty Images
-
13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Players chairs are pictured.
AFP/Getty Images
-
15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Pimm's.
AFP/Getty Images
-
16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.
AFP/Getty Images
-
17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ground staff talk.
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Selfie!
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Court attendants sit to the site of a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.
AFP/Getty Images
-
24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.
AFP/Getty Images
-
25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball boy rolls a ball.
AFP/Getty Images
-
26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.
AFP/Getty Images
-
27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.
AFP/Getty Images
-
28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."
AFP/Getty Images
-
29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.
AFP/Getty Images
-
30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan walks between outside courts.
AFP/Getty Images
Backing up that sort of out-from-nowhere triumph is notoriously difficult but the fearlessness of youth has served Ostapenko well and she appears to have paid little attention to the heightened levels of expectation.
Perhaps the under-fire Wimbledon schedulers did her a favour by keeping her well away from the main show courts until this clash.
Not that Ostapenko appeared nervous in the early stages but it took her time to find her range, with the Latvian making too many errors in the opening set.
Williams won the first three games and did not let her advantage slip despite an improvement from Ostapenko.
This was first-strike tennis, with neither woman interested in getting involved in long rallies.
Williams gained the upper hand in the second set, too, but a double fault allowed Ostapenko to level at 3-3.
It looked like the younger player might force a decider but Williams stayed at the same consistently high level while her opponent fluctuated.
And when Ostapenko dropped off again, Williams pounced, breaking serve in the 11th game and then serving out the victory to love.
Williams, who next plays either Johanna Konta or Simona Halep, becomes the oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994.
- More about:
- Wimbledon
- Wimbledon 2017
- Venus Williams
- Jelena Ostapenko