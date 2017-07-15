1 hour ago
Finally, here's
Paul Newman's report from this afternoon's final.
Thanks very much for joining me.
2 hours ago
And here's
Garbine Muguruza:
"I had the hardest match today against Venus. She's such an incredible player and I grew up watching her play so it was so hard playing her today. She was an inspiration, and I feel incredible to play her here.
"I was nervous of course. I always dreamed to play here, but I was composed I guess. The first set was very tough and we both had lots of chances, but I'm glad I made it.
"I want to thank my team that's here. Two years ago I lost in final to Serena and she said I would win one today, and two years later here I am. There will be a big party to celebrate for sure."
2 hours ago
Venus Williams speaks:
"Congratulations Garbine, you were amazing. I know how hard you work and I'm sure this means so much to you and your family. Well done today.
"Thank you to my team who've been here day in day out. And my family, I love you guys. We've had lots of beautiful moments in the past week.
"I miss you Serena. I tried to do what you do but I think there will be other opportunities."
2 hours ago
It's now time for the trophy presentation and interviews with the new Wimbledon champion and runner-up.
2 hours ago
Muguruza 7-5 6-0 Williams
The Spaniard holds to 30 and is the new Wimbledon champion!
2 hours ago
Muguruza 7-5 4-0 Williams*
Muguruza races through her service game, and gets to 40-15 thanks to some very powerful serves which Williams is unable to return. But she then sends a forehand long which gives the American some hope of a break.
Williams then gets on top in the next rally and pushes Muguruza to the very back of the court, only for the Spaniard to hit a superb backhand under considerable pressure, which flies past Williams and lands on the line.
2 hours ago
Muguruza* 7-5 3-0 Williams
Muguruza is on fire. Williams is beginning to play within herself, but that should not detract from Muguruza, who has sorted out those early problems with her forehand and has hit a couple of really impressive winners.
A big crosscourt winner off her backhand gets her to 15-30. Williams wins the next point, but a fantastic winner down the line earns the Spaniard yet another break point. Can she convert it?
Yup! Williams attacks the net but taps her drop volley well wide.
Muguruza breaks to lead 3-0 in the second set!
2 hours ago
Muguruza 7-5 2-0 Williams*
Venus is really beginning to struggle. She strides forward to attack Muguruza's tame second serve at the beginning of this game, but cracks her backhand into the net. Ditto on the second point. She's started to repeatedly pat down the turf on the baseline and looks unhappy with the surface, but she's making some really basic, avoidable errors that cannot be blamed on the grass.
She shanks a backhand wide and shakes her head. And, despite pulling the next couple of points back, goes on to lose the game thanks to another unforced error.
2 hours ago
Muguruza* 7-5 1-0 Williams
A hugely important game for Williams, this, and she's having a little trouble. She gets herself to 40-30 but then slams an attempted winner down the line into the net, and we're at deuce. Moments later she repeats her mistake: and Muguruza has a break point!
This really could be it for Williams ... but she defends the break point with a thumping crosscourt forehand. Muguruza reaches it, but pings her own shot well long.
Williams then makes another forehand error although believes she's defended the break point with an ace. But the Spaniard challenges the call and Hawk Eye shows the ball was out by a considerable distance.
So, a lot of pressure on this second serve ... and Williams double-faults!
Muguruza breaks at the beginning of the second set.
2 hours ago
This is quite clearly the best image from Day 12 of The Championships:
Just a tennis fan using a Minions lunchbox to hide shelter from the rain on Henman Hill:
2 hours ago
Muguruza 7-5 Williams*
Muguruza's backhand really is a work of art. These are long, punishing physical rallies and the Spaniard is beginning to really get herself on top. She forces Williams into the corner of the court and then finishes her off with a big crosscourt winner to get to 30-15.
And then the shot of the set! Williams is on top on the next rally but Muguruza somehow reaches a low shot down the line and flicks back an expertly weighted lob, which lands on the line and spits away from the reach of Williams.
Two set points for Muguruza, just as Williams had two earlier on. Williams defends the first, but clips the tape on the second and
Garbine Muguruza has won the first set!
2 hours ago
Muguruza* 6-5 Williams
A big moment at 15-all when Williams appears to send her forehand long, but she challenges the decision and Hawk Eye shows that the ball was well in. Eva Asderaki-Moore instructs the women to replay the point: which Williams loses anyway.
She's suddenly started struggling down that forehand side. Another one goes long and Muguruza has another break point ... but she completely snatches at her opportunity and hits her next shot woefully long.
She's not made to wait too long her her next BP, though, as Williams makes an unforced error at deuce. Another big rally follows ... which ends with Williams slamming yet another shot long! Muguruza breaks!
3 hours ago
Muguruza 5-5 Williams*
Muguruza serving to stay in the first set ... and makes a poor start; Williams firing a sublime backhand down the line to take the lead. She tries the trick again on the next point but this time gets a fraction too much on it. 15-all.
But Muguruza is
still struggling with that forehand. She belts one long, and Williams is two points away from winning the first set. Make that one point: now Muguruza's usually dependable backhand is beginning to let her down too.
Two break points for Williams ... and what a rally! It's the longest rally of the match with neither woman wanting to truly commit, and eventually Muguruza comes out on top with Williams clubbing her forehand into the net. On the next point, Williams gets too much on her service return, and we're at deuce. Muguruza has just defended two set points!
She's on a roll now, winning the next point with a confident smash at the net. Williams then hits another shot long, and Muguruza holds. That was a brilliant effort from the 23-year-old.
3 hours ago
Muguruza* 4-5 Williams
Whoah! At 15-0 Williams cracks a crosscourt backhand which Muguruza is well-placed to return. But the ball hits a divot in the turf and spits up at an awkward angle, resulting in the Spaniard taking a very unseemly air swing. She glares imploringly at the grass.
But she can have no complaints with the next two points: big forehand winners for Williams.
3 hours ago
Muguruza 4-4 Williams*
Good work from Muguruza. She batters Williams to the back of the court before picking the exact right moment to pace forward to the net, belting a volley past her scrambling opponent.
At 30-15 Williams gets on top in the rally and has Muguruza right where she wants her in the corner of the court, but gets far too much pace on her attempted crosscourt winner which sails over the baseline. Muguruza then wins the next point at the net, and holds to 15.
3 hours ago
Muguruza* 3-4 Williams
A fantastic point at 15-all! Williams comes to the net and tries to catch Muguruza out with the drop volley, but the Spaniard picks it up. Williams flicks it back, with the Spaniard then attempting a big lob. Williams gets to it - smashes - Muguruza defends, but then blasts her next shot long.
And then at 40-30, Williams double-faults! She takes a moment to compose herself, and then fires an ace past her opponent. But on the next point her forehand DTL clips the tape, and we're back to deuce.
Muguruza gets her first break point when an awkward bounce sees Williams hack a relatively routine forehand both high and wide. Williams defends with a
big second serve, which catches Muguruza completely unawares. She wins the next point with another big serve, and then double-faults.
No worries. She aces the next point, and an off-balance Muguruza then makes a backhand error to hand Williams the game.
3 hours ago
Muguruza 3-3 Williams*
Another double-fault for Muguruza at 30-15. The first sign of pressure ... ?
And then the best shot of the final so far! Muguruza backs up Williams with that trademark big backhand but Williams, scrabbling around well back beyond the baseline, blasts an incredible crosscourt forehand winner past her, hit while at full stretch.
The first break point of the match ... but she fails to capitalise, and after another forehand error Muguruza holds.