And with that it's gone. After two weeks of sun, strawberries and smashes, Wimbledon now shuffles back into the shadows, leaving us with nothing but warm memories and a few gaping holes in our schedules.

If the eighth day of the Championships has come to be known as Manic Monday, this is Melancholic Monday – the day on which we have to face facts and acknowledge that our next fortnight-long tennis tryst is fully 50 weeks away. No more Andy, no more Jo, no more Roger.

For some, though, there is little time to rest and reflect. Take the master data team at IBM, the driving force behind every last stat – from average service speed to number of points won with sliced backhand returns – that brings the experience to life on television, online and on the Wimbledon app.

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships







50 show all Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

































































































1/50 Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016. Colorsport/Andrew Cowie

2/50 Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/50 Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

4/50 Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

5/50 Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/50 Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

7/50 Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/50 Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

9/50 Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

10/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

11/50 Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

12/50 Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

13/50 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

14/50 Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

15/50 Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

16/50 Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

17/50 Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007. COLORSPORT

18/50 Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title. Colorsport / Imago

19/50 Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row. COLORSPORT

20/50 Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007. COLORSPORT

21/50 Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal. COLORSPORT

22/50 Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final. COLORSPORT

23/50 Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005. COLORSPORT

24/50 Federer plays a shot in 2005. COLORSPORT

25/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005. Colorsport

26/50 Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

27/50 Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005. COLORSPORT

28/50 Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003. COLORSPORT

29/50 Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena. COLORSPORT

30/50 Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002. Colorsport

31/50 Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001. Colorsport

32/50 Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001. Colorsport

33/50 Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001. Colorsport

34/50 Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000. COLORSPORT

35/50 Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999. COLORSPORT

36/50 Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

37/50 Pete Sampras celebrates. COLORSPORT

38/50 Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998. COLORSPORT

39/50 In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline. COLORSPORT

40/50 Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

41/50 Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington. COLORSPORT

42/50 Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court. Colorsport

43/50 Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995. COLORSPORT

44/50 Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

45/50 Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final. COLORSPORT

46/50 Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title. Colorsport

47/50 Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match. Colorsport

48/50 Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

49/50 Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

50/50 Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

"We've already started planning for 2018 and 2019," Sam Seddon, IBM's client executive for Wimbledon, told the Independent at SW19 last week. "Everything you see is set up within three and a half weeks of the Championships, and within 48 hours of the final ball being hit on Centre Court it's all gone."

It's no small task: during the tournament, the statistics are painstakingly collated, both at courtside and in "the bunker", an underground rabbit warren of rooms with names like 'Applications: tech room 59' and 'Internet: tech room 58', full of servers and screens. This is what it takes to run the most complex data operation in tennis.

"Wimbledon is very progressive as a client," said Seddon. "Their mission is to be the biggest tennis tournament in the world and we are a component part of that. Data collection here is more comprehensive than anywhere else." The number of data points being gathered, he says, currently lies north of 53 million. And it's ever growing.

With that in mind, it should perhaps come as little surprise that a certain level of expertise is required to even punch the raw stuff into the system. On each show court there are three data collectors, who are backed up in the bunker – but not by computer experts or analysts in the first instance.

"We get good tennis players rather than technical people," Seddon explained. "They all have to have a certain LTA ranking, so they're national standard. They see the game slightly differently... it's about interpretation, feel. There's a certain amount of anticipation as well."

Federer triumphed after a historic fortnight (Getty)



Their contributions are behind all the stats you enjoy during Championships fortnight, from those highlighted between sets on television to those pumped out to 22 million devices via the app. The speed of the thing is staggering: it can take as little as 2.5 seconds from an initial button press courtside to your phone anywhere in the world.

Innovation is also a watchword. This year, Seddon and his team brought artificial intelligence into the mix, in the shape of a complex algorithm that can establish, at any moment in time, which matches being played are the most competitive. Ever felt overawed by the number of options on the red button? This, in the years ahead, could be the key to picking a five-set thriller over a straight-sets parade.

It is an exciting prospect and unlikely to be the only new addition in the years ahead. As Seddon asks: "We've got all this information, but how can we do more with it?"