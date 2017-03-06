Supporters of Orlando City opened the club’s new stadium with a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, which claimed the lives of 49 LGBT people.
The Major League Soccer club played their first game at the Orlando City Stadium on Sunday, beating New York City FC courtesy of Cyle Larin’s first-half strike.
Prior to kick-off, fans in the stadium’s safe-standing section unfurled a 120x60ft banner depicting three Greek gods, including the goddess of love Aphrodite, which featured a subtle reference to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting by a single killer in the history of the United States.
In pictures: The victims of the Orlando shooting
In pictures: The victims of the Orlando shooting
-
1/44 Frank Escalante
AP
-
2/44 Luis Daniel Conde
AP
-
3/44 Brenda Lee Marquez McCool
-
4/44 Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan
AP
-
5/44 Joel Rayon Paniagua
AP
-
6/44 Jerald Arthur Wright
AP
-
7/44 Paul Terrell Henry
AP
-
8/44 Shane Evan Tomlinson
AP
-
9/44 Antonio Davon Brown
AP
-
10/44 Jason Benjamin Josaphat
AP
-
11/44 Enrique L. Rios, Jr.
AP
-
12/44 Darryl Roman Burt
AP
-
13/44 Cory James Connell
REUTERS
-
14/44 Tevin Eugene Crosby
AP
-
15/44 Jonathan Antonio Camuy-Vega
AP
-
16/44 Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala
AP
-
17/44 Leroy Valentin Fernandez
AP
-
18/44 Christopher Andrew Leinonen
AP
-
19/44 Angel L. Candelario-Padro
AP
-
20/44 Simon Adrian Carrillo-Fernande
AP
-
21/44 Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz
REUTERS
-
22/44 Javier Jorge-Reyes
AP
-
23/44 Gilberto Ramon Silva-Menendez
AP
-
24/44 Juan P. Rivera-Velazquez
AP
-
25/44 Miguel Angel Honorato
AP
-
26/44 Jean Carlos Mendez Perez
REUTERS
-
27/44 Mercedez Marisol Flores
REUTERS
-
28/44 Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado
REUTERS
-
29/44 Anthony Luis Laureano Disla
REUTERS
-
30/44 Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez
REUTERS
-
31/44 Oscar A. Aracena-Montero
REUTERS
-
32/44 Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon
REUTERS
-
33/44 Martin Benitez Torres
REUTERS
-
34/44 Stanley Almodovar
Facebook/Stanley Manolo Almodovar III
-
35/44 Eddie Justice
Faebook/ Eddie Justice
-
36/44 Luis Vielma
Twitter/@jk_rowling
-
37/44 Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera
Facebook/ Eric Rivera
-
38/44 Juan Ramon Guerrero
Facebook/ Juan Ramon Guerrero
-
39/44 Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz
Facebook/ Peter Gonzalez Cruz
-
40/44 Amanda Alvear
Facebook/ Amanda Alvear
-
41/44 Anthony Disla
Facebook/ Anthony Disla
-
42/44 Edward Sotomayor
Twitter/@ryanraiche
-
43/44 Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo
Facebook/Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo
-
44/44 Kimberley Morris
Twitter/ @katiezavadski
“This stadium is a gift ... and that gift comes from the gods,” Eric Clinton, one of the supporters who organised the banner display, told the Orlando Sentinel while explaining the choice of design.
“If you looked really closely, Aphrodite’s hair was a rainbow,” he added. “It was kind of a tribute to the community and the Pulse [nightclub] incident. We wanted to try to incorporate that as much as possible.”
In January, Orlando City revealed that the new stadium would include 49 rainbow-coloured seats in a prominent position, honouring the victims of last year’s attack.
The seats have subsequently been sold to season ticket holders with the expectation that they will be occupied every time the club plays at home.
Phil Rawlins, Orlando City’s president, said upon the seats’ unveiling: “We made a commitment … which is that we would commemorate, forever, in the new stadium a memory of the 49 victims that lost their lives that day.”
The shooting was carried out by Omar Mir Seddique Mateen, who pledged his allegiance to Isis during a call to 9-1-1 during the shooting.
Mateen was killed in a shootout with local police on the night of the attack.
- More about:
- MLS
- Orlando City
- New York City FC
- Orlando shooting