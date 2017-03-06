  1. Sport
  2. US Sport
  3. MLS

Orlando City pay heartfelt tribute to Pulse shooting victims on new stadium's opening night

The Major League Soccer club's new ground also has 49 rainbow-coloured seats dedicated to the mass shooting's 49 victims

Click to follow
The Independent Online
orlando-city-banner.jpg
Orlando supporters unveil their banner, featuring a subtle tribute to the Pulse nightclub shooting victims Getty

Supporters of Orlando City opened the club’s new stadium with a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, which claimed the lives of 49 LGBT people.

The Major League Soccer club played their first game at the Orlando City Stadium on Sunday, beating New York City FC courtesy of Cyle Larin’s first-half strike.

Prior to kick-off, fans in the stadium’s safe-standing section unfurled a 120x60ft banner depicting three Greek gods, including the goddess of love Aphrodite, which featured a subtle reference to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting by a single killer in the history of the United States.

In pictures: The victims of the Orlando shooting

In pictures: The victims of the Orlando shooting

  • 1/44 Frank Escalante

    AP

  • 2/44 Luis Daniel Conde

    AP

  • 3/44 Brenda Lee Marquez McCool

  • 4/44 Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan

    AP

  • 5/44 Joel Rayon Paniagua

    AP

  • 6/44 Jerald Arthur Wright

    AP

  • 7/44 Paul Terrell Henry

    AP

  • 8/44 Shane Evan Tomlinson

    AP

  • 9/44 Antonio Davon Brown

    AP

  • 10/44 Jason Benjamin Josaphat

    AP

  • 11/44 Enrique L. Rios, Jr.

    AP

  • 12/44 Darryl Roman Burt

    AP

  • 13/44 Cory James Connell

    REUTERS

  • 14/44 Tevin Eugene Crosby

    AP

  • 15/44 Jonathan Antonio Camuy-Vega

    AP

  • 16/44 Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala

    AP

  • 17/44 Leroy Valentin Fernandez

    AP

  • 18/44 Christopher Andrew Leinonen

    AP

  • 19/44 Angel L. Candelario-Padro

    AP

  • 20/44 Simon Adrian Carrillo-Fernande

    AP

  • 21/44 Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz

    REUTERS

  • 22/44 Javier Jorge-Reyes

    AP

  • 23/44 Gilberto Ramon Silva-Menendez

    AP

  • 24/44 Juan P. Rivera-Velazquez

    AP

  • 25/44 Miguel Angel Honorato

    AP

  • 26/44 Jean Carlos Mendez Perez

    REUTERS

  • 27/44 Mercedez Marisol Flores

    REUTERS

  • 28/44 Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado

    REUTERS

  • 29/44 Anthony Luis Laureano Disla

    REUTERS

  • 30/44 Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez

    REUTERS

  • 31/44 Oscar A. Aracena-Montero

    REUTERS

  • 32/44 Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon

    REUTERS

  • 33/44 Martin Benitez Torres

    REUTERS

  • 34/44 Stanley Almodovar

    Facebook/Stanley Manolo Almodovar III

  • 35/44 Eddie Justice

    Faebook/ Eddie Justice

  • 36/44 Luis Vielma

    Twitter/@jk_rowling

  • 37/44 Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera

    Facebook/ Eric Rivera

  • 38/44 Juan Ramon Guerrero

    Facebook/ Juan Ramon Guerrero

  • 39/44 Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz

    Facebook/ Peter Gonzalez Cruz

  • 40/44 Amanda Alvear

    Facebook/ Amanda Alvear

  • 41/44 Anthony Disla

    Facebook/ Anthony Disla

  • 42/44 Edward Sotomayor

    Twitter/@ryanraiche

  • 43/44 Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo

    Facebook/Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo

  • 44/44 Kimberley Morris

    Twitter/ ‏@katiezavadski

“This stadium is a gift ... and that gift comes from the gods,” Eric Clinton, one of the supporters who organised the banner display, told the Orlando Sentinel while explaining the choice of design.

“If you looked really closely, Aphrodite’s hair was a rainbow,” he added. “It was kind of a tribute to the community and the Pulse [nightclub] incident. We wanted to try to incorporate that as much as possible.”

In January, Orlando City revealed that the new stadium would include 49 rainbow-coloured seats in a prominent position, honouring the victims of last year’s attack.

The seats have subsequently been sold to season ticket holders with the expectation that they will be occupied every time the club plays at home.

Phil Rawlins, Orlando City’s president, said upon the seats’ unveiling: “We made a commitment … which is that we would commemorate, forever, in the new stadium a memory of the 49 victims that lost their lives that day.”

The shooting was carried out by Omar Mir Seddique Mateen, who pledged his allegiance to Isis during a call to 9-1-1 during the shooting.

Mateen was killed in a shootout with local police on the night of the attack.

Comments