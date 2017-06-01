Basketball star LeBron James has said “being black in America is tough” after the NBA legend’s Los Angeles homes was the subject of a racist attack.

Police were called to James’ property on Wednesday morning West Coast time after a racial slur was graffitied on a private fence of his home.

LAPD officials confirmed the highly offensive nature of the slur and are reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the vandal.

James, speaking in San Francisco where his Cleveland Cavaliers side are training ahead of Game 1 of the NBA finals, said: “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are... being black in America is tough.

“Racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America, and hate in America - especially for African-Americans - is living every day.

“We've got a long way to go for us as a society and us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America.”

The vandalism was discovered on the gate on James’ £16m home at around 6.45am local time.

James is the highest-paid player in the NBA earning a reported $30m a year and last week became the all-time leading points scorer in the play-offs, surpassing the record set by Chicago Pulls legend Michael Jordan.