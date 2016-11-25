The Dallas Cowboys celebrated Thanksgiving Day by making it a perfect 10 in the NFL.

The NFC East leaders rattled off their 10th successive win with a 31-26 success over the Washington Redskins which tightens their grip on receiving a home fixture in the post-season play-offs.

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott had two touchdowns, with Ezekiel Elliott running in two more.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was unlucky to be on the losing side as he threw 449 yards, passing the 400-yard mark for the second time this season, and had three touchdowns.

Darius Slay picked off Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford in the final minute and the Detroit Lions capitalised with a game-winning field goal.

Slay's pick set up a 40-yard field goal from Matt Prater that put Detroit over the top 16-13.

Prescott ran in for two touchdowns of his own (Getty)

Prater had tied the game at 13-13 with a 48-yard field goal with 3:17 left, and on the following possession Bradford's pass intended for Adam Thielen was snatched by Slay who returned it 13 yards.

It was a sixth win out of seven for the Lions despite trailing in the fourth quarter of each of those games and lifts them to 7-4 after a 1-3 start.

The Vikings, who began the season 5-0 before injuries took their toll, drop to 6-5.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their Thanksgiving woes by stopping a four-game losing run on this day.

Mike Mitchell hurdles Donte Moncrief during Pittsburgh's 28-7 win over Indianapolis (Getty)

Steelers put that unwanted festive record to bed as they beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-7, thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown combining for three touchdowns.

PA