A.J. Green had 10 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown and Mike Nugent tied a career high with five field goals, lifting the Cincinnati Bengals to a 22-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

Green, who missed an assignment and dropped a third-down pass to stall a key drive in Sunday's loss to Denver, came out with a vengeance on Thursday with eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict returned from a three-game suspension and had three tackles for the Bengals (2-2).

Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked five times and hit eight times. He managed to pass for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The banged up Dolphins (1-3) played without several starters with third-stringer Kraig Urbik at center, Billy Turner at left guard and Laremy Tunsil moved to left tackle. Miami also is without running back Arian Foster and tight end Jordan Cameron.

Bengals left defensive end Carlos Dunlap had two sacks and a forced fumble on Thursday. Geno Atkins had 1-1/2 sacks.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 197 of his 296 yards in the first half.

Nugent's five field goals were a product of the Bengals' continued problems cashing in on red-zone opportunities. They had drives of 54, 80, and 85 yards but came away with a field goal each time.

Cincinnati drove 54 yards in 11 plays on its first possession but failed to convert the only third down it faced and settled for a 42-yard field goal by Nugent to go ahead 3-0.

In a repeat of Sunday's game against Denver, the Bengals' secondary was burned for a long touchdown when Tannehill found Kenny Stills wide open for a 74-yard strike, giving the Dolphins a 7-3 lead.

But, Miami would achieve little else in the first half.

Green went up and over cornerback Xavien Howard for a 61-yard catch after Dalton eluded pressure. Moments later, he hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead.

Green had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Bengals owned nearly a 14-minute advantage in time of possession, but led just 16-7 at halftime.

Cincinnati kicked three field goals in the half, including one after Domata Peko recovered a Tannehill fumble at the Dolphins' 27.

Reporting by Reuters.